Tether Launches QVAC Genesis II, Expanding Its Public Synthetic Educational Dataset To 148B Tokens

In Brief Tether’s QVAC Data has released QVAC Genesis II, expanding its public synthetic educational dataset to 148 billion tokens and introducing new domains and reasoning-focused methods to improve AI pre-training quality.

Financial technology firm Tether reported that its AI research unit, QVAC Data, has released QVAC Genesis II, an expanded version of a large-scale synthetic dataset designed for AI pre-training. The update introduces an additional 107 billion tokens, bringing the total size of the QVAC Genesis dataset to 148 billion tokens distributed across 19 educational subject areas. This expansion increases the breadth, complexity, and analytical value of openly accessible training data intended for AI development.

QVAC Genesis II extends the earlier Genesis I release, which established a validated synthetic dataset focused on educational content within fundamental scientific and technical fields. The new release adds coverage in ten additional academic areas, such as chemistry, computer science, statistics, machine learning, astronomy, geography, econometrics, and electrical engineering, and also includes a newly generated college-level physics corpus created using an updated approach. Combined, the two releases constitute the largest publicly available synthetic dataset centered on educational content.

Option-Level Reasoning Enhances Synthetic AI Training Data

At the center of this update is a revised data generation technique known as Option-Level Reasoning, which is intended to capture structured reasoning from both incorrect and correct model responses. Instead of viewing correct answers as final outcomes, the approach evaluates each possible choice in a multiple-choice format, reinforcing valid logic while explicitly addressing frequent misunderstandings. This process produces training material that prioritizes logical coherence, causal relationships, and informed decision-making rather than simple answer accuracy.

This methodology works alongside the Failure Analysis framework introduced in the first Genesis release, creating a combined process in which each generated item contributes instructional value. Independent assessments indicate that systems trained on Genesis II exhibit notably improved reasoning performance and generate clearer and more consistent explanations compared with those trained on earlier synthetic datasets.

Beyond expanding dataset size, the release signals a change in how educational training data for AI can be constructed. Rather than emphasizing the large-scale collection of unstructured text, the approach focuses on developing data that supports reasoning, explanation, and conceptual understanding instead of replication alone.

Consistent with the initial release, the expanded dataset is made publicly accessible for use by researchers, academic organizations, and independent developers operating outside proprietary environments. It is distributed under the Creative Commons Attribution–NonCommercial 4.0 license, underscoring a commitment to open and collaborative research practices.

The release also aligns with ongoing efforts to support decentralized and locally deployable AI systems that do not rely on centralized cloud infrastructure. By enhancing the availability of high-quality open training data, the initiative seeks to lower barriers to innovation and broaden access to advanced AI capabilities within the global research community.

