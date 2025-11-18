Tether Invests In Ledn To Strengthen Bitcoin-Backed Lending And Expand Global Credit Access

In Brief Tether has invested in Ledn to expand Bitcoin‑backed lending and strengthen global credit access, supporting infrastructure that enables individuals to obtain liquidity without selling their assets.

Stablecoin issuer Tether announced an investment in Ledn, a global leader in consumer bitcoin-backed lending. This move reflects Tether’s focus on strengthening financial infrastructure that enables access to credit without requiring the liquidation of digital assets.

Ledn’s operational framework incorporates advanced custody, risk management, and liquidation mechanisms designed to safeguard client assets throughout the duration of loans. Positioned strategically, Ledn is prepared to broaden credit availability across both retail and institutional sectors as the bitcoin-backed lending industry approaches a period of notable expansion.

Since its inception, Ledn has originated more than $2.8 billion in bitcoin-backed loans, with over $1 billion recorded in 2025, marking its most successful year to date. In the third quarter of 2025 alone, the company originated $392 million, nearly equaling the total loan volume achieved during the entirety of 2024. Ledn now reports annual recurring revenue surpassing $100 million, highlighting the rising demand for secure lending products backed by bitcoin.

Data Intelo’s market outlook projects that the crypto-backed lending sector will expand from approximately $7.8 billion in 2024 to over $60 billion by 2033, driven by growing interest in alternative lending models that utilize cryptocurrencies as collateral.

This trend provides individuals and enterprises with flexible liquidity solutions while preserving their digital holdings. Ledn’s established role in centralized lending positions it to further extend credit access across diverse market segments as demand continues to accelerate.

By enabling borrowers to pledge Bitcoin as collateral instead of selling it, Ledn and Tether are contributing to new approaches in wealth preservation, financial stability, and the long-term application of decentralized technologies. Simultaneously, Ledn’s platform infrastructure aligns effectively with the expansion of Tether’s asset distribution into emerging markets.

Tether Expands Beyond Stablecoins With Investments Across Fintech, Blockchain, And Digital Asset Infrastructure

Tether is the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, known for creating digital tokens pegged to traditional currencies like the US dollar. Expanding its influence beyond stablecoins, the company has been diversifying its investments over the past year.

By mid-2025, the company had invested in more than 120 businesses spanning the cryptocurrency sector, fintech, social media, cybersecurity, and blockchain infrastructure. Notable investments include Mansa, a UAE-based fintech platform focused on solving liquidity challenges in cross-border payments through stablecoin-backed solutions, and PointsVille, a digital asset infrastructure and loyalty platform that digitizes alternative assets and integrates real-world asset (RWA) solutions into the digital economy, among others.

