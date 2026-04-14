Tether Introduces Wallet To Bring Self-Custodial Digital Asset Access To End Users Across Global Markets

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Tether launches tether.wallet, a self-custodial digital wallet expanding access to USDT, BTC and tokenised gold, simplifying transfers across multiple networks with human-readable addresses and gas-free UX.

Digital asset company and issuer of the USDT stablecoin, Tether announced the launch of tether.wallet, a self-custodial digital wallet designed to extend Tether’s global financial infrastructure directly to end users.

Until now, Tether has primarily functioned as an underlying infrastructure layer for the digital asset economy, facilitating liquidity, settlement, and payments across more than 160 countries. Its USDT token has become one of the most widely used digital representations of the US dollar in global markets.

With the introduction of tether.wallet, this infrastructure is being made directly accessible to end users, those primarily living in developing and high-inflation countries, for the first time, marking a shift from backend financial plumbing to a consumer-facing application. The wallet is positioned as a unified access point for digital dollars, gold-backed tokens, and Bitcoin, aiming to reduce technical barriers typically associated with blockchain-based transactions.

The application supports assets including USDT and USAT, tokenised gold (XAUT), and Bitcoin, with compatibility across multiple networks. It introduces simplified transfers using human-readable identifiers such as [email protected], removing reliance on complex wallet addresses. Transactions are structured so that users do not need separate network or gas tokens, as fees can be paid in the transferred asset itself.

The wallet is fully self-custodial, with private keys and recovery phrases remaining under user control. Transactions are signed locally on-device before being broadcast, reflecting a design approach centred on user ownership and direct control over assets.

Tether Wallet, The People's Wallet



Tether has achieved the widest financial inclusion success story in the history of humanity.



For more than a decade, Tether has built its company on a simple mission: bringing financial inclusion to the billions of people, primarily living in… https://t.co/qlKbn5LKA4 — Paolo Ardoino 🤖 (@paoloardoino) April 14, 2026

Multi-Network Infrastructure Driving The Wallet’s Core Design

According to Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, the initiative builds on what he described as one of the largest financial inclusion efforts globally, with the aim of making digital infrastructure more usable while maintaining decentralised control. He stated that the objective is to reduce complexity and enable value transfer in a manner comparable to sending a message, without reliance on intermediaries.

The wallet is built on the open-source WDK (Wallet Development Kit), which is designed to support the development of self-custodial wallets for users, machines, and AI systems. This framework is positioned as part of a broader vision for automated, high-frequency digital value transfer across future digital ecosystems.

At launch, tether.wallet supports multiple networks, including Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Bitcoin via both on-chain and Lightning Network integration, with additional blockchain integrations planned for future updates. The interface automatically displays available balances and networks, abstracting underlying blockchain complexity from the user experience.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

