Business News Report Technology
November 07, 2025

Tether Expands Tokenized Capital Markets Through Strategic Partnership With KraneShares And Bitfinex Securities

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: November 07, 2025 at 3:22 am Updated: November 07, 2025 at 3:23 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: November 07, 2025 at 3:22 am

In Brief

Hadron has partnered with KraneShares and Bitfinex Securities to advance global tokenized securities, combining blockchain, regulatory compliance, and market expertise.

Tether Expands Tokenized Capital Markets Through Strategic Partnership With KraneShares And Bitfinex Securities

Company behind the USDT stablecoin, Tether announced that its asset tokenization platform Hadron has entered into a strategic agreement with global asset management firm KraneShares and the regulated tokenized securities platform Bitfinex Securities to advance the development and adoption of tokenized securities in global markets. 

The partnership aims to combine technological infrastructure, regulatory compliance, and market expertise to link traditional financial products with blockchain-based systems. 

The global tokenized securities market is expected to expand from roughly $30 billion in 2025 to nearly $10 trillion by 2030, reflecting growing institutional interest in on-chain capital formation. KraneShares, known for managing the largest US-listed China-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF), will collaborate with Hadron and Bitfinex Securities to explore tokenized exchange-traded products and enhance market accessibility.

Hadron provides the technology for secure and scalable tokenized asset markets, while Bitfinex Securities offers regulatory and operational support, including secondary trading liquidity, through its licensed platform under El Salvador’s National Commission of Digital Assets (CNAD). KraneShares contributes expertise in ETFs and global distribution networks. Together, the partnership aims to assess institutional demand, validate tokenized product structures, and promote the integration of real-world assets.

The initiative will emphasize expanding institutional participation in tokenized markets, building on El Salvador’s regulatory framework for digital assets. As institutional interest in real-world asset tokenization grows, the collaboration seeks to create a foundation for product innovation, operational efficiency, and cross-border investor access. 

In practice, a tokenized ETF could enable investors to gain fund exposure via digital wallets with near-instant settlement and fewer intermediaries, while also offering asset managers a new distribution channel, particularly in markets where retail investors may lack traditional brokerage access.

Asset Tokenization With Institutional-Grade Compliance

Hadron by Tether is an asset tokenization platform designed to streamline the conversion of a wide range of assets into digital tokens. The platform provides a user-friendly interface that enables the tokenization of stocks, bonds, commodities, funds, and even reward points, creating new opportunities for individuals, businesses, and governments to raise capital using tokenized collateral.

The platform includes features such as asset issuance and redemption, KYC compliance, blockchain-based reporting, capital market management, and regulatory support. By making asset tokenization more accessible, Hadron by Tether seeks to transform the financial sector and influence the future of digital finance.

Earlier in 2025, Hadron incorporated compliance and monitoring solutions from Chainalysis, enhancing its regulatory-ready infrastructure and demonstrating Tether’s commitment to providing institutional-grade tokenization services.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

