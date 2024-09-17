Synnax Unveils SynQuest Telegram Mini App With Real-World Twist

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief SynQuest is the stake-play-earn experience where Synnax users can stake SYNAI tokens, play SynQuest, and earn yield.

Decentralized credit intelligence platform Synnax introduced SynQuest, a new mini-app for messaging application Telegram that lets users earn points by responding to engaging questions. These points can later be exchanged for the project’s utility token, SYNAI, through an airdrop. SynQuest will also convert player sentiment into actionable data, which will be mined, and used to improve Synnax’s decentralized machine learning models.

SynQuest provides a distinct variation on the tap-to-earn concept. Rather than tapping on random items such as coins or characters, users respond to a variety of engaging questions, including trivia and opinion-based queries on cryptocurrency and finance. Players assist the main character, Gaal, in a fantasy-themed environment by selecting multiple-choice answers, earning points, and gaining entry to mini-games that offer additional rewards.

“SynQuest offers users a unique opportunity to actively contribute to the Synnax ecosystem, becoming integral members of the project and earning tangible rewards for their involvement. Unlike other platforms where data is passively given away, SynQuest ensures users are compensated for the value they create,” said Robert Alcorn, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Synnax, to MPost. “With upcoming features like tiered status levels, personalized feedback, and a constantly evolving set of challenges, SynQuest will evolve from just a game into a vibrant hub for the Synnax community. It will serve as a continuous source of both monetary and social benefits, keeping users engaged and adding sustained value to the ecosystem,” he added.

SynQuest To Monetize User Sentiment For Generating Real-World Value

One of SynQuest’s most innovative features is its capacity to convert player sentiment into actionable data. As users engage with the application, they generate a real-time stream of sentiment data, which Synnax plans to monetize. This data will be used to refine Synnax’s decentralized machine learning models that forecast the financial performance of both public and private companies. It will also attract interest from external partners, including advertising agencies and those developing large language models (LLMs) and other AI technologies.

Additionally, Synnax allows its partners to include sponsored questions, creating another revenue stream.

Revenue will be distributed to SynQuest users through a staking mechanism. Rather than relying on inflationary tokenomics, Synnax will provide real yield, offering users a tangible return on their participation when the SYNAI token is eventually launched. Although it is not yet available, players can start earning points now and secure future rewards by linking their Telegram wallets to SynQuest.

“SynQuest offers our community a fun, interactive way to contribute real value to the Synnax ecosystem. The sentiment data gathered through the game will help refine our machine learning models while also providing external value to partners,” said Robert Alcorn in a written statement. “Most importantly, we’re creating a sustainable revenue-sharing model for our users, replacing inflationary rewards with real-yield staking,” he concluded.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson