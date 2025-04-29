Hyperliquid Updates Fee Structure And Staking Tiers To Enhance Trading Flexibility

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Hyperliquid announced that it will roll out an updated fee structure and new staking tiers on May 5th at 03:00 UTC.

Decentralized exchange (DEX) built on its own custom Layer 1 blockchain, Hyperliquid announced that it will roll out an updated fee structure and new staking tiers on May 5th at approximately 03:00 UTC.

As part of the upcoming changes, users who stake the platform’s native token, HYPE, will be eligible for reduced trading fees. The updated system will also introduce separate fee schedules for perpetual contracts and spot trades. Additionally, spot trading volume will now be weighted more heavily, counting twice as much when determining a user’s fee tier.

A new account-linking feature, currently available on testnet, allows users to apply staking benefits from one account to another designated trading account. This function is expected to be deployed on the mainnet shortly after the new fee and staking model goes live, offering users greater flexibility in managing their staking and trading strategies across accounts.

The new fee system and staking tiers will go live on May 5 at approximately 03:00 UTC.



To recap, changes include:

+ Staking HYPE lowers trading fees

+ Separate fee schedules for perps vs spot

+ Spot volume counts double toward your fee tier



Staking and trading account… https://t.co/uYiEQe5Vz7 — Hyperliquid (@HyperliquidX) April 29, 2025

Hyperliquid ‘s fee system is based on a user’s rolling 14-day trading volume, with sub-account volumes contributing to the master account’s total. All sub-accounts share the same fee tier, while vault volume is treated separately from the master account’s total. Referral rewards apply to a user’s first $1 billion in volume, and referral discounts are available for up to $25 million in volume. Maker rebates are continuously paid directly to the user’s trading wallet with each transaction, and users can track their referral rewards through the Referrals page.

The upcoming system update will introduce staking tiers based on the amount of HYPE staked. The primary benefit of these staking tiers will be reduced trading fees. These updates are expected to go live on or after April 30th, and as part of the update, the overall fee system will be revised. Even without staking, fees for both perpetual contracts and spot trades will remain lower than those offered by centralized exchanges (CEXs) for most users. Fee-sensitive users who stake HYPE will be eligible for even lower fees than the existing system provides, and the protocol expects to see increased revenue from these changes. HYPE will also have more utility for users as a result of the update.

The update will introduce separate fee schedules for perpetual contracts and spot trades. Both perps and spot volumes will be combined to determine the user’s fee tier, with spot volume counting double toward the tier.

However, maker rebates, based on the percentage of total maker volume, will continue, and perps and spot volumes will still be combined to determine the user’s fee tier.

Unlike many other protocols where fees primarily benefit the team or insiders, Hyperliquid directs all fees to the community (HLP and the assistance fund). For security, the assistance fund holds most of its assets in HYPE, which is the most liquid native asset on Hyperliquid’s Layer 1 blockchain. The platform also allows for the linking of a “staking user” and a “trading user,” enabling the staking user’s HYPE to be attributed to the trading user’s fees.

Hyperliquid Surpasses Ethereum In Weekly Protocol Revenue, Captures 70% Share Of Perpetual Futures Market

Hyperliquid operates on its proprietary Layer 1 blockchain, which is specifically designed to provide high-speed, low-latency trading for perpetual futures contracts. Unlike many DEXs that rely on automated market makers (AMMs), Hyperliquid utilizes a fully on-chain order book, which enhances transparency and facilitates efficient price discovery.

In early 2025, Hyperliquid reached a milestone by surpassing Ethereum in weekly protocol revenue, generating about $12.8 million compared to Ethereum’s $11.5 million. This achievement highlighted the platform’s increasing influence in the perpetual futures trading market, where it now commands a 70% market share. Additionally, Hyperliquid is approaching a cumulative trading volume of $1 trillion, further reflecting its rapid growth and adoption.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson