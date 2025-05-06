SWISS, Lufthansa Systems, And Camino Network Host Web3 Hackathon To Drive Innovation In Travel Industry

In Brief Lufthansa Systems, SWISS, and Camino Network Foundation hosted a Web3 hackathon in Frankfurt to explore how blockchain and AI can enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and support sustainability in travel.

Provider of IT services for the airline industry, Lufthansa Systems and Switzerland’s national carrier, Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) partnered with the Camino Network Foundation to host a Web3-focused hackathon in Frankfurt. The event brought together technology specialists to explore how blockchain and AI can be used to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and support sustainability within the travel ecosystem.

Over the course of 48 hours, teams representing 13 different travel and technology companies developed functional solutions. These projects highlighted the potential advantages of decentralized and AI-driven tools, with several use cases showing improved performance compared to conventional distribution methods.

Rather than emphasizing abstract concepts, the hackathon prioritized real-world application, aiming to explore how travel and flight-related products could be distributed more effectively using the blockchain-based Camino Network. Participants focused on topics such as alternative payment methods, CO₂ compensation, access to new sales markets, and the customization of group travel experiences.

A panel of experts from the Lufthansa Group evaluated the submitted projects and identified three standout initiatives. One solution, developed by the Unimoni team, proposed connecting 300,000 non-IATA travel agencies in India to the Camino Network, incorporating local payment systems and direct Lufthansa flight access. This approach not only reduces distribution expenses but also opens new international markets and shows strong scalability potential.

A joint project by SWISS and Digital Hangar explored the use of Web3 wallet integration to enhance Travel-ID, enabling the management of digital identities and tangible digital assets such as vouchers and service offerings. Meanwhile, the Hotelplan team introduced a group booking tool that allows travelers from different departure points heading to a shared destination to book collectively and pay separately, improving convenience and efficiency.

The project titled “Carbify” received a special mention as the “Winner of the Hearts” for its innovative use of Camino Network to provide verifiable CO₂ offset tracking, down to the specific location of each planted tree.

The judging panel featured senior leaders from across the Lufthansa Group, including Ignatz Hannak, Jochen Göttelmann, and Tim Fischbach, as well as Ana Jaime Agramon, Head of Digital Products & IT Portfolio at SWISS, and Sebastian Riedle, Chief Product Officer and Managing Director at Digital Hangar.

Web3 Hackathon Outcomes: Efficient B2B Partner Integration, Reduced Distribution Costs And IT-Related Carbon Emissions

“Beyond the many innovative use cases developed during the hackathon, it was particularly impressive to see how the teams successfully integrated LHG flight content into their platforms in just two days,” said Mickael Woelcke, project manager at SWISS and initiator of the hackathon, in a written statement. “The commercial potential of this technology is promising – especially with faster and more efficient partner integration and significantly reduced distribution costs. It’s now up to the industry to carry these advances forward and turn them into sustainable, market-ready solutions,” he added.

“The hackathon clearly showed how connections that used to take months can now be established within days,” said Pablo Castillo, CEO of Chain4Travel and initiator of the Camino Network, in a written statement. “Compared to traditional distribution channels, the new solutions are significantly more efficient – with up to 98% cost savings, as demonstrated by Hotelplan, and up to 50% improved sustainability, as measured by Carbify’s CO₂ analysis,” he added.

The hackathon showcased the potential of Web3 technologies to revolutionize the travel industry. The outcomes highlighted the ability to integrate B2B partners more efficiently, enhancing time-to-market while cutting distribution costs and reducing IT-related carbon emissions.

The Lufthansa Group is now assessing which projects from the hackathon may be developed into practical pilot applications. Meanwhile, Chain4Travel, the creator of Camino, will continue assisting travel industry partners in implementing Web3 technology in impactful and practical ways.

