SUPERFORTUNE Releases AI-Powered Metaphysical App On Google Play, Broadening Its Reach Beyond Web3

In Brief SUPERFORTUNE has launched its mobile app on Google Play, using AI to digitize traditional Chinese metaphysics and aiming to modernize the $392 billion global metaphysics market.

Web3-focused metaphysical analysis application incubated by Manta Network, SUPERFORTUNE announced the release of its mobile application on the Google Play Store, with an iOS launch planned for the near future.

The application adapts traditional Chinese metaphysical systems into a digital format, combining long-established frameworks with AI and applying them to digital asset markets and broader life analysis.

Drawing on concepts such as Bazi, the I Ching, the Ten Gods, the Heavenly Stems and Earthly Branches, and the Five Elements, the platform presents an alternative lens for interpreting market behavior and personal trajectories.

Since its initial launch a few months ago, SUPERFORTUNE has become the number one AI application on BNB Chain, served over 54,000 users with an average of 15,000 daily active users, and processed more than 1.1 million transactions. The project has also introduced features such as Wallet Qi Purification, onboarding thousands of additional users within weeks, and has partnered with notable projects and services including Four.meme and Trust Wallet, increasing its reach and visibility.

The mobile application is supported by a proprietary AI model designed specifically for metaphysical analysis rather than general conversational use. This system is trained on structured traditional frameworks, enabling consistent and context-aware interpretations while maintaining alignment with established metaphysical principles.

By combining these systems with a modern interface, the application aims to make traditionally complex practices more accessible to a global audience. Future updates are expected to broaden functionality to include ongoing personal insights, decision support for professional contexts, and pathways to connect users with offline practitioners and institutions.

Global Metaphysics Market Poised For Digital Transformation Through AI-Powered Platforms

According to Cognitive Market Research, the global market for metaphysical practices—which includes systems such as BaZi, Feng Shui, astrology, and spiritual consultation—is estimated at around $392 billion, with particularly strong adoption in East and Southeast Asia.

These practices have long served as culturally embedded frameworks for decision-making in areas such as career planning, business timing, relationships, and personal development. In many Asian regions, consulting metaphysical systems is a routine aspect of daily life, with both individuals and organizations relying on these methods for guidance during periods of uncertainty, significant transitions, or high-stakes decisions.

As modern life becomes increasingly fast-paced and complex, demand for structured tools for reflection and insight continues to rise. This trend aligns with broader growth in the global wellness and spiritual services sectors, which have expanded over the past decade alongside rising interest in mental health, stress management, and personal growth. Metaphysics intersects with these trends by offering a combination of introspection, traditional knowledge, and practical guidance that appeals to multiple generations.

Despite its scale and long-standing presence, the metaphysics market remains predominantly offline, fragmented, and challenging to scale, with access often dependent on location, personal networks, or one-on-one consultations.

SUPERFORTUNE aims to address these limitations by leveraging AI technology to deliver traditional metaphysical frameworks in a scalable, personalized, and digital format, providing accessible guidance to a global audience and modernizing an established field rather than creating a new market.

