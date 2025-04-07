SubQuery Announces 60M SQT ‘Consumer Rewards Program’ To Accelerate Network Growth

In Brief SubQuery has launched the 60 million SQT Consumer Rewards Program, designed to incentivize projects to adopt its network as their primary data API.

Decentralized data indexing network, SubQuery announced the launch of its 60 million SQT Consumer Rewards Programme—a year-long initiative set to begin on May 1st. This program is aimed at encouraging projects to adopt the SubQuery Network as their primary data application programming interface (API) by offering substantial incentives.

As the platform continues to expand, its strategic priority is to attract more developers and decentralized applications to its ecosystem. Although SubQuery’s indexing infrastructure already delivers a streamlined and efficient experience, the team seeks to deepen community engagement and accelerate adoption through this initiative. The rewards program is structured to acknowledge and support the most active and impactful projects, offering benefits to early participants as the network evolves.

Importantly, the incentive scheme is not limited to projects built natively on SubQuery—it also extends to Subgraphs that transition to the SubQuery Network, reinforcing the platform’s inclusive approach to growth and interoperability.

How SQT Rewards Program Works: Monthly Leaderboards, Verified Projects, And Scaled Incentives

Beginning May 1st, SubQuery will launch a monthly reward system for project owners based on their SQT token usage within the network. This initiative is part of the broader SQT Consumer Rewards Programme and is intended to recognize and incentivize active participation on the platform.

In order to ensure transparency, a public leaderboard will track each project’s cumulative SQT spending across verified indexer projects. In the initial phase, rewards will be distributed to the top five projects at the end of the first month. As participation increases over time, the number of projects eligible for rewards is expected to grow accordingly.

Rewards will be calculated on a monthly basis, with project rankings determined by the previous month’s spending. The more SQT a project uses on the network, the larger its share of the reward pool, which will be distributed proportionally.

While the rewards are designed to be generous—with potential returns of up to 900% APY—they will be capped at a maximum of ten times a project’s monthly SQT spend to maintain sustainability and fairness.

Projects must undergo a verification process to confirm legitimacy to qualify for rewards. This includes a review of data usage patterns, web presence, social media activity, and query sources. SubQuery encourages participants to engage with its community via Discord, allowing for open dialogue with node operators and other users, and fostering a more collaborative ecosystem experience.

The initial distribution of rewards will take place at the end of May, marking the conclusion of the first month of the program. With fewer projects likely to be involved during the early stages, initial participants may benefit from a higher share of the reward pool. As adoption of the SubQuery Network grows and more developers begin to onboard, the size of the reward pool will increase to reflect the expanding activity across the network.

This approach is designed to both recognize early adopters and motivate projects to transition from centralized or competing indexing solutions. In doing so, SubQuery aims to foster sustainable, long-term growth across its decentralized ecosystem.

In order to participate in the program, developers are encouraged to follow the deployment instructions for either a Subgraph or a SubQuery Project via the official documentation. Participants will also need to acquire SQT tokens, which are available through platforms such as Bybit, Gate.io, Crypto.com, and Uniswap. For support or inquiries, users are invited to join the SubQuery Discord server and engage in the #network-general channel, where the community and team are available to assist.

SubQuery: What Is It?

The SubQuery Network offers a comprehensive suite of decentralized infrastructure tools designed to support developers in building and scaling Web3 applications. Its ecosystem includes production-ready solutions such as decentralized data indexers, remote procedure calls (RPCs), and AI agents—each designed to operate without centralized dependencies.

The network’s open data indexer is currently powering thousands of decentralized applications across nearly 300 blockchain ecosystems, streamlining how data is accessed and organized in real time. A notable innovation within its infrastructure is the Sharded Data Node, which aims to deliver significant advancements in the RPC space, improving performance and scalability. Additionally, SubQuery’s AI App framework is built to simplify the development of AI-driven decentralized applications, making it more accessible for teams integrating artificial intelligence into Web3 environments.

Recently, SubQuery has launched a decentralized RPC solution for the Solana blockchain. Looking ahead, the team is preparing to roll out data indexing capabilities for Solana as well—an enhancement expected to make decentralized data retrieval faster and more efficient for developers working within that ecosystem.

