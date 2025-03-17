SubQuery Powers Solana With Decentralized Infrastructure

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief SubQuery announced the launch of its decentralized Solana RPC, now offering high performance without limits or bottlenecks.

Decentralized network SubQuery announced the launch of its decentralized Solana RPC, now offering high performance without limits or bottlenecks. The company also plans to introduce data indexing on Solana in the near future, which will make decentralized data access more straightforward and efficient for developers.

RPC reliability remains a key concern for Web3 builders, as it directly affects the performance and availability of the applications. Many developers currently depend on a combination of multiple or centralized RPC providers to maintain application uptime. SubQuery’s decentralized Solana RPC addresses these challenges by removing traditional barriers. It eliminates single points of failure, reduces costs, and offers smooth, scalable, community-driven access to the Solana network.

Powered by the SQT Token, SubQuery’s global network of node operators already handles millions of RPC requests daily across major Ethereum virtual machine (EVM) and Substrate chains. This capability is now being extended to Solana, not only for RPCs but also for indexing. The upcoming indexing support will allow developers to query and organize on-chain data quickly and effectively.

According to SubQuery, the Solana integration will be available soon, and projects can expect the same speed and flexibility that the company has delivered across other 280 supported networks.

How To Access The Free Decentralized Solana RPC Endpoint

In order to get started, users are encouraged to visit the RPC list page and select “Get Endpoint.” For enterprise-grade performance, users can opt for unlimited decentralized RPCs with no rate limitations by purchasing a plan through the SubQuery Network Explorer, supported by the network’s globally distributed node operators.

SubQuery Network is providing tools that enable builders to decentralize. Its indexer supports decentralized applications (dApps) across nearly 300 networks.

The latest development follows an open call for suggestions on the SubQuery Forum, where the community voted on which network should be prioritized next. Solana emerged as the top choice with 77% of the votes.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson