Strategy Defends Dual Bitcoin Treasury And Software Model, Citing Financial Performance, Global Scale, And Institutional Strength

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Strategy CEO Phong Le defends Bitcoin treasury model alongside enterprise software growth, citing strong financial results, global scale, and rules-based capital strategy focused on shareholder value and disciplined Bitcoin management.

Strategy CEO Phong Le has defended the company’s combination of a Bitcoin treasury strategy and enterprise software operations, arguing that its decades-long experience in software, strong financial performance, and global institutional structure provide a foundation for its expanding digital asset business.

In a post on X, Le said the company’s position rests on more than its Bitcoin holdings, describing the company as a software enterprise with decades of experience, established processes, and an international footprint. According to him, the software division delivered its strongest financial quarter in a decade during the first quarter of 2026. Revenue rose 12%, supported by a 59% increase in cloud revenue, while controllable margin advanced 27%. He said those gains helped support Bitcoin-related operating expenses. Over the past six years, the company has been reshaping its software operations while simultaneously expanding into a Bitcoin treasury strategy.

The company said it serves more than 3,000 customers, more than 500,000 active users, and nearly half of the Fortune 500. Its client base includes banks, healthcare organizations, retailers, and government agencies. Strategy said it has operated since 1989 and has been publicly traded since 1998. The company also said it operates in more than 25 countries and maintains staff in many major cities around the world. He also highlighted the company’s institutional profile, pointing to its long operating history and the number of professionals who have built careers at the business. He said more than 100,000 employees, partners, and customers have contributed to Strategy Software over time, with some later launching or leading startups and public companies in the region around the company’s headquarters in Tysons Corner and beyond.

The company emphasized its regulatory and compliance framework as part of its broader positioning. It said it is listed on Nasdaq, qualifies as a well-known seasoned issuer, files quarterly and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and is audited by KPMG. Strategy also said it maintains certifications including SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001, and FedRAMP, while complying with standards such as PCI DSS, HIPAA, DPF, and GDPR. This structure provides direct advantages to the Bitcoin treasury strategy. Phong Le said the company benefits from experienced engineers, product leaders, cloud and security specialists, sales staff, consultants, and senior managers across finance, legal, human resources, and operations. He added that some employees have remained with the company for more than 25 years, saying that this level of institutional knowledge is unusual in the digital asset sector.

He also said Bitcoin has had a positive effect on the software business by energizing employees, strengthening equity performance, and increasing engagement from customers who have become more open to the company’s digital asset strategy. Strategy said it is also investing heavily in AI.

I’m sometimes asked why a Bitcoin Treasury Company should also operate a software business. The two create powerful and unique synergies. I plan to provide more regular updates on Strategy Software, and will start here with a foundational overview.



Q1 2026 was the strongest… — Phong Le (@phongle) May 10, 2026

Phong Le Emphasizes Shareholder-Focused Approach

The remarks come as Strategy continues to attract attention for its Bitcoin strategy. In a separate announcement, Phong Le said the company’s treasury decisions are guided by financial analysis rather than market sentiment, offering additional clarification on how the firm manages its Bitcoin holdings following recent comments from Strategy Chairman Michael Saylor. He emphasized that the company evaluates all capital allocation decisions through a mathematical framework, stating that it prioritizes “math over ideology” when determining its next steps.

According to Phong Le, the company assesses whether selling Bitcoin or issuing additional shares would create greater value for shareholders before taking action. Central to that evaluation is a metric referred to as “Bitcoin per Share,” which the company uses to measure whether its treasury strategy is increasing value for common shareholders over time. He explained that Strategy would only consider reducing its Bitcoin holdings if such a move improved that metric, while preserving the broader structure of the company’s digital asset strategy.

The executive also outlined the limited circumstances under which Bitcoin sales could occur. He said the company may liquidate a portion of its holdings to meet obligations related to the STRC dividend or to manage tax liabilities through deferrals or offsets. Outside of those specific cases, Le indicated that Strategy has no intention of selling Bitcoin. His remarks appeared aimed at addressing investor concerns that emerged after Saylor suggested during a recent earnings call that the company could periodically sell part of its reserves.

Strategy Chairman Michael Saylor had recently described the possibility of limited Bitcoin sales as a method of demonstrating that the market could absorb such transactions without disrupting the company’s long-term strategy. However, those comments generated unease among some investors, who viewed them as a potential indication of future selling pressure from one of the largest corporate Bitcoin holders.

The company continues to expand its Bitcoin reserves at an accelerated pace. Analysts at JPMorgan recently estimated that its Bitcoin acquisitions could total approximately $30 billion on an annualized basis if the current rate of purchases is maintained throughout the year. According to the bank’s analysis, Strategy has accumulated 145,834 Bitcoin valued at roughly $11 billion since the beginning of 2026.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

