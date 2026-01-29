StraitsX Powers Seamless USD Access For OSL Pay Platform

In Brief OSL Pay has integrated StraitsX’s DVA/+ virtual account infrastructure to provide seamless, compliant USD access.

StraitsX, a settlement layer designed for stablecoin-based transactions in global finance, has disclosed that OSL Pay, the payments infrastructure division of OSL Group, has integrated StraitsX’s DVA/+ dedicated virtual account solution to provide streamlined access to US dollar services for its users. The move highlights a broader shift among digital asset payment providers toward standardized, infrastructure-driven fiat connectivity, as platforms place greater emphasis on scalability, reliability, and user experience to serve institutional clients.

As digital asset services continue to evolve, market participants increasingly expect the ability to access and manage fiat funds directly within digital platforms with a level of efficiency comparable to conventional financial systems. Through the integration of DVA/+, OSL Pay has incorporated US dollar functionality into its core platform, enabling more efficient account funding and liquidity management. This design positions fiat flows as an embedded component of the overall platform experience, rather than a separate operational step.

The adoption of DVA/+ by OSL Pay reflects a wider industry pattern in which digital asset payment platforms are turning to established settlement infrastructure to meet growing demands for usability and operational scale. Since its introduction slightly more than six months ago, DVA/+ has processed an estimated $1.6 billion in gross transaction value across the StraitsX partner network, underscoring the pace of institutional uptake for infrastructure-led connections between fiat and digital assets. Through this collaboration, OSL Pay is able to standardize US dollar access while concentrating on its primary areas of expertise, including transaction processing and user-facing product development. The services described are intended for international clients and are not offered to members of the public in Singapore.

“We’re seeing a clear shift in how digital asset platforms approach fiat connectivity,” said Anthony Koo, Head of Payments at StraitsX, in a written statement. “Rather than building bespoke solutions, platforms like OSL Pay are adopting mature infrastructure that allows them to deliver familiar, seamless USD experiences at scale. This is a strong signal of how the industry is evolving,” he added.

OSL Pay Integrates USD Virtual Account Infrastructure With Enhanced Controls Against Financial Crime

OSL Pay is preparing to introduce US dollar virtual account functionality across its platform, extending access to both institutional customers and individual users. The planned rollout reflects a broader competitive dynamic among regulated digital asset platforms, where service providers are increasingly differentiating themselves through usability and integrated financial experiences rather than access alone.

“Our goal is to make interactions between fiat and digital assets feel intuitive and reliable for our users,” said JingWei, CEO of OSL Pay, in a written statement. “By adopting StraitsX’s DVA/+ infrastructure, we deliver seamless USD access that mirrors the convenience of conventional finance, all while preserving the necessary speed and flexibility of a digital asset platform,” he added.

The collaboration also incorporates considerations around the evolving landscape of money laundering and terrorism financing risks, with measures designed to ensure that potential exposures arising from the integration are appropriately managed.

StraitsX’s DVA/+ solution has been developed to help platforms support expanding real-world applications by providing compliant fiat connectivity without the complexity typically associated with traditional banking arrangements. As more regulated digital asset service providers adopt infrastructure-led settlement models, the sector continues to move toward broader usability, where conversions between US dollars and digital assets are treated as a standard function rather than a point of friction.

Through this partnership, StraitsX and OSL Pay are contributing to the development of a more interconnected financial environment, where scalable infrastructure supports innovation and user experience becomes a central driver of long-term adoption.

