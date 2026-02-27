Startale Group And SBI Holdings Introduce JPYSC, The First Trust Bank-Backed JPY Stablecoin, With Q2 2026 Launch Target

In Brief Startale Group and SBI Holdings are developing JPYSC, Japan’s first trust bank-backed yen stablecoin for institutional and cross-border use, aiming to provide a regulated, interoperable digital yen and advance the country’s role in the global token economy.

Startale Group and SBI Holdings, Inc. have announced the development of JPYSC, a Japanese yen stablecoin backed by a trust bank and aimed at institutional and cross-border use cases. The project marks a step forward for Japan in establishing regulated digital currency infrastructure as competition in the global stablecoin market intensifies.

Japan is one of the few major markets with a defined legal framework for stablecoin issuance, providing a pathway for financial institutions to create compliant products with clearly defined operational roles and oversight. Within this framework, JPYSC is positioned as the first trust-based stablecoin issued by SBI Shinsei Trust Bank, designed to function across both traditional financial systems and blockchain networks, potentially establishing a globally recognized digital yen. SBI VC Trade is designated as the primary distribution partner, while Startale Group leads technical development.

The stablecoin is expected to launch in the second quarter of 2026, pending the completion of all necessary regulatory approvals. As institutions increasingly explore stablecoins as programmable settlement rails, the partners contend that a trust bank-backed yen stablecoin could expand the yen’s role in digital finance and offer a regulated alternative to U.S. dollar-denominated stablecoins, which currently dominate the market.

Early interest from financial institutions and large enterprises indicates demand for JPYSC in operational payments, treasury management, and cross-border settlements, where regulated yen liquidity could serve as a trusted digital settlement instrument. The trust bank-backed issuance model and institutional-grade compliance framework are intended to provide the governance, oversight, and operational safeguards required for adoption in regulated financial environments, aligning with legal standards and enterprise risk requirements.

SBI And Startale Highlight Interoperable Digital Yen As Core Infrastructure For Token Economy

The initiative is also being developed to enable interoperability across digital ecosystems, allowing integration of regulated digital yen rails into existing workflows without requiring institutions to rebuild core systems.

“The transition to a ‘Token Economy’ where all real-world assets are tokenized and tokens permeate society as a means of settlement – is now an irreversible societal trend,” said Yoshitaka Kitao, Representative Director, Chairman & President of SBI Holdings in a written statement.

“As a company standing at the forefront of the financial industry, the SBI Group has pioneered various initiatives in this domain and has built a digital space ecosystem. By jointly issuing a Yen-denominated stablecoin with the Startale Group to serve as the foundation of this infrastructure, and by circulating it both domestically and globally, we aim to dramatically accelerate the movement toward providing digital financial services that are fully integrated with traditional finance,” he added.

“Startale’s mission is to build the next civilization by bringing the world onchain,” said Sota Watanabe, CEO of Startale Group in a written statement. “Our yen-denominated stablecoin is not just a means of everyday payment – it will play a central role in a fully onchain world. In particular, we see enormous potential in enabling payments between AI agents and powering distributions for tokenized assets, both of which will soon become reality,” he added.

