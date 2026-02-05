Startale And SBI Holdings Launch Strium: Layer 1 Blockchain For Tokenized Securities And RWA Trading

In Brief Startale Group and SBI Holdings have launched Strium, a new exchange-layer platform for tokenized securities and on-chain real-world assets in Asia, with an initial proof of concept demonstrating institution-ready infrastructure for continuous spot and derivatives trading.

Startale Group and SBI Holdings, Inc. have announced the launch of Strium Network, branded as Strium, presenting the identity and platform vision for their joint initiative to develop exchange-layer infrastructure in Asia for tokenized securities and on-chain real-world assets.

The announcement marks the first major outcome of the strategic partnership revealed in August 2025, with an initial proof-of-concept already completed to demonstrate the platform’s core functionality and to assess its suitability for institutional-grade on-chain capital markets infrastructure.

Strium is being developed as a dedicated platform for the trading and settlement of tokenized securities, with support for both tokenized equities and instruments linked to real-world assets through continuously available spot and derivatives markets.

In contrast to crypto-focused perpetual trading venues primarily designed for digital assets, the platform is intended to address the needs of global capital markets by using a blockchain-native exchange architecture aimed at improving market formation, liquidity depth and international accessibility, without requiring direct asset issuance or custody by the platform itself.

Through access to SBI Holdings’ customer base of more than 80 million users and its experience across securities, banking and broader financial services, the initiative seeks to connect institutional demand, professional trading activity and participation in real-world markets within an on-chain environment.

As interest increases in more advanced ways to express macroeconomic, equity and cross-asset investment strategies, the platform is positioned as an exchange-layer foundation for the development of Asia’s on-chain securities markets.

Building on the partnership announced in August 2025, which identified a tokenized asset market opportunity valued at approximately 18.9 trillion US dollars, Strium is intended to address structural changes emerging in institutional and professional trading environments.

Market developments have highlighted growing adoption of on-chain trading, real-time settlement processes, tokenized real-world assets and digitally represented shareholder rights. In response, the platform is designed to support securities-linked spot and derivatives markets operating beyond traditional banking hours through on-chain mechanisms, with the objective of enabling continuous trading, faster price discovery and scalable liquidity. This model reflects a broader shift in market infrastructure toward separating trading access and execution from legacy issuance and custody frameworks.

Strium Advances Asia’s On-Chain Securities Infra With Proof-Of-Concept Demonstrations And Testnet Launch

Positioned as a core exchange layer for Asia’s on-chain securities ecosystem, Strium is designed to provide infrastructure that enables tokenized securities and real-world-asset-linked instruments to scale internationally while remaining compatible with existing global financial systems.

The platform’s stated objective is to expand access for institutional and professional participants and to enable new methods of trading and unlocking value that are constrained under conventional market structures. The current proof-of-concept phase is intended to validate the underlying technical design and demonstrate the feasibility of this approach.

The presentation of the Strium brand is accompanied by the completion of several proof-of-concept implementations, which are being prepared for internal review to evaluate the exchange architecture, settlement performance and interoperability with both traditional financial infrastructure and blockchain networks.

These demonstrations focus on settlement efficiency, system resilience under high-demand conditions and compatibility with established financial systems and distributed networks. The results are expected to support continued development, integration with partners and engagement with regulatory stakeholders, reflecting an emphasis on infrastructure maturity rather than rapid commercial launch. A forthcoming test network is expected to provide early access to the Layer 1 blockchain intended to support tokenized securities and real-world asset markets.

Strium represents a long-term initiative by Startale Group and SBI Holdings to contribute to the evolution of on-chain capital markets. The current proof-of-concept stage is positioned as a foundational step toward validating the platform’s technical and operational assumptions and preparing for future commercial deployment. Additional updates on the project are expected to be released in the coming months as development progresses.

