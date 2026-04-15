Stables And Mansa Partner To Address Asia’s Fragmented Stablecoin Infrastructure Gap

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Stables partners with Mansa to expand stablecoin liquidity in Asia, enabling faster USDT settlements via API infrastructure across fragmented cross-border payment corridors.

Stables, an API-first infrastructure platform, has announced a strategic partnership with settlement infrastructure provider Mansa aimed at addressing the shortage of stablecoin connectivity across Asia. The region accounts for approximately 60% of global stablecoin flows, yet only around 1% of local banks currently support the technology, highlighting a significant infrastructure gap across more than 150 local currencies.

The collaboration introduces a dedicated liquidity layer for Stables’ fiat-to-USDT corridor network. This integration is designed to allow fintech companies and developers to bypass fragmented banking systems and settle high-volume transactions in near real time, improving cross-border payment efficiency across multiple jurisdictions. Mansa provides the underlying settlement liquidity, having processed $394 million across more than 40 currency corridors since its launch in August 2024.

“Asia is the world’s most active stablecoin market, yet the underlying pipes are broken,” said Bernardo Bilotta, CEO and co-founder of Stables in a written statement. “By partnering with Mansa, we are providing the deep liquidity necessary to turn USDT into a functional tool for cross-border commerce at scale,” he added.

The announcement follows a period of rapid scaling for Stables, which now reports more than $1.5 billion in annualized payment volume. The platform operates through a single API layer that combines compliance, banking connectivity, and settlement infrastructure for institutional clients and fintech developers.

Liquidity Infrastructure Expansion To Support Cross-Border Stablecoin Settlement At Scale

Mansa’s role in the partnership focuses on providing short-term liquidity to maintain operational stability across payment corridors, particularly during periods of market volatility or high transaction demand. This structure reflects an orchestration-based approach increasingly used in fintech infrastructure, where multiple specialized providers are combined to ensure continuity and performance across payment systems.

“Stables has built exactly what Asia’s stablecoin market has been missing – a compliance-first API that works across 150 currencies,” said Mouloukou Sanoh, Co-Founder and CEO of MANSA in a written statement. “As institutions and businesses move toward stablecoin payments, that kind of infrastructure becomes essential. We’re excited to be the liquidity behind it – making sure the capital is there when the volume shows up,” he added.

Stables currently operates under licenses in Australia, Europe, and Canada, positioning itself as a compliance-oriented alternative to traditional and unregulated payment rails. Its platform integrates identity verification, sanctions screening, and travel rule compliance as part of its core infrastructure offering.

The partnership is presented as part of a broader expansion strategy for Stables, reinforcing its role as an orchestration layer within the USDT payments ecosystem in Asia. The company continues to extend its network of payment corridors to support increasing demand from fintech firms and digital banking platforms.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

