Spotlight On SuperNet: Juan Bruce Discusses Blockchain-Driven Data Control And Seamless AI Integration At Hack Seasons Cannes

In Brief SuperNet CEO Juan Bruce emphasized that decentralization is key to private, user-controlled AI, unveiling SuperNet’s blockchain with “proof of context” to secure, monetize data reads and simplify Web2 AI integration.

Co-founder and CEO of verifiable and the composable intelligence network SuperNet, Juan Bruce shared insights on AI, decentralization, and SuperNet’s ongoing developments during the Hack Seasons Conference in Cannes.

Juan Bruce noted that decentralization is essential for the development of AI, emphasizing that key considerations often revolve around both privacy and the underlying economic network.

“From the privacy perspective, most users have started using AI without realizing that they are essentially giving away highly personal information through their prompts. Decentralized technology is well-suited to protect that data, allowing users to retain control and choose when and how to share it,” he said.

This refers to the idea of not allowing large language models (LLMs) to automatically access and store all personal data by default. Instead, individuals would retain control over their information and decide when and how to share it.

“The other thing is the economics. You look at agent workflows—you’re going to have autonomous agents working on your behalf. And, you know, fiat payments and credit cards don’t work for that, so you need crypto to give them a way to be able to transact autonomously,” Juan Bruce noted.

SuperNet is developing a Layer 1 blockchain optimized for portable AI contracts. This approach allows users to retain control over their personal data, which enhances the performance and personalization of LLMs. Users can choose when and how to share their data—whether for personalized interactions with AI applications, enabling business-related tools to access relevant contacts, or engaging with e-commerce platforms—while maintaining ownership and privacy.

“All of those things should be under your control, and that is why we are building the SuperNet,” the expert highlighted.

SuperNet Introduces ‘Proof-Of-Context’ To Secure And Monetize Encrypted Data Reads

Essentially, what differentiates SuperNet’s approach is its emphasis on data reads as a core aspect of both its blockchain architecture and its surrounding business model. In most blockchain networks, reading data is typically open and free. However, this model does not align with the handling of sensitive or personal information. SuperNet addresses this by creating a chain where data remains encrypted, allowing users to control access and engage in transactions or monetization based on data reads. This mechanism is referred to as “proof of context.” It enables users to selectively grant third parties permission to read their data, with the option to charge for access. Alternatively, users can choose to share data freely when they deem it valuable to do so. In this framework, validators perform the essential task of verifying and processing these context-based data interactions.

“There is going to be an economic need for this concept, and there is going to be a user and developer need for it, but the problem is that it is a pretty difficult structural shift for most existing blockchains,” Juan Bruce added.

Simplifying Decentralized AI Adoption: SuperNet Enables Seamless Integration For Web2 Companies

Considering whether traditional AI companies will adopt decentralization or if truly decentralized projects will emerge primarily from the blockchain space, Juan Bruce indicated that decentralization is more likely to come from the blockchain world due to the significant challenges and growth it is currently experiencing. Part of SuperNet’s mission is to develop SDKs and APIs that are easy to integrate with Web2 AI, while also enabling users to utilize SuperNet’s technology independently, without requiring integration with Web2 AI.

“I’ll give an example of that. We are building a browser integration where you can use an LLM like ChatGPT or Claude, and we can inject more context into the prompt you set. So it’s all about making it frictionless,” he explained.

“How do we bring decentralized tech into this? You can use these other applications, and they don’t even need to do much. For example, with our SDK, a Web2 company can add just a few lines of code and suddenly have access to more data from us. They don’t even have to know it’s decentralized.”

“I come from decades of building Web2 consumer and media technologies, so for me, it’s all about making it frictionless. I worked on Apple products back in the day when we were trying to get users to use MP3s, and the question was always how to make it frictionless. We’re trying to do the same thing with context in AI—making it frictionless for users to keep their data private and share it when they want to, especially when it improves the experience,” the expert concluded.

SuperNet is currently under development and is planning a full launch within the next four to six weeks.

