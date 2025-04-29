Space And Time Launches Foundation To Accelerate Adoption Of ZK-Proven Data In Blockchain Apps

In Brief Space and Time announced the formation of its Foundation, established to support ecosystem growth through research initiatives, community engagement, and the development of applications powered by ZK data.

Decentralized data platform Space and Time announced the formation of the Space and Time Foundation. This independent entity is designed to promote the growth of the Space and Time ecosystem by supporting research initiatives, encouraging community participation, and backing the development of next-generation cryptocurrency applications that utilize zero-knowledge (ZK)-based data validation.

This structural change signals a move toward greater decentralization and long-term ecosystem sustainability. The Foundation, which was established in late 2024, is tasked with guiding the Space and Time network’s evolution while also maintaining its stability and encouraging global adoption.

Its approach involves working with various stakeholders such as developers, researchers, and node operators to ensure the network’s continued growth and technical advancement. The organization also seeks to establish clear legal, operational, and technical frameworks to support the expansion of Space and Time across jurisdictions. Over time, the Foundation plans to enable more community-driven governance, allowing participants from around the world to influence the network’s future direction.

Space And Time Labs Rebrands As MakeInfinite Labs, Unveils Leadership Team For Newly Launched Foundation

Space and Time Labs, the original developer of Space and Time, is now operating under the name MakeInfinite Labs. Since its inception, the team—composed of researchers, engineers, and industry leaders—has invented the first sub-second zero-knowledge coprocessor for SQL, known as Proof of SQL, and designed a high-performance database capable of delivering verifiable query computation to smart contracts. They also developed the core infrastructure behind Space and Time, a blockchain designed for ZK-proven data, and built a global community of developers, researchers, and advocates around the protocol.

The Space and Time Foundation now carries forward this legacy with a broader mandate to support and guide the ecosystem’s long-term growth and decentralization. Under the continued leadership of CEO Nate Holiday, MakeInfinite Labs remains an active contributor to the protocol, focusing on ZK research, enterprise integrations, and innovation at the application layer.

In order to maintain consistency in leadership and ensure a smooth transition of the protocol’s long-term vision, several core members from MakeInfinite Labs will be taking on new roles within the Space and Time Foundation. Among them is Scott Dykstra, a co-founder of Space and Time Labs and the individual identified as Contributor #001, who has shaped the protocol’s technical direction from the beginning. In his new role at the Foundation, he will continue to lead engineering, research, and developer engagement efforts, helping to carry over the foundation laid by the original team.

Catherine Daly, who led marketing at Space and Time Labs for more than three years and played a central role in building the community from its inception, will now serve as Chief Marketing Officer at the Foundation. Her focus will remain on ecosystem development, with an emphasis on expanding awareness and participation.

The Space and Time Foundation will operate under the guidance of an independent Board of Directors, which is distinct from MakeInfinite Labs. This board will oversee the Foundation’s strategic direction and manage its treasury, with a focus on remaining impartial and supporting broad-based ecosystem growth. Additional leadership roles and community contributor opportunities are expected to be announced in the near future, inviting further involvement from stakeholders across the network.

Space And Time Gears Up For Launch, Introduces New Ecosystem Initiatives

The Foundation has outlined its commitment to advancing the adoption of ZK-proven data, emphasizing its belief that ZK proofs will play a central role in shaping the future of computation across blockchain technologies, artificial intelligence, and enterprise systems. In pursuit of this goal, the Foundation aims to support developers working on applications and protocols that contribute to the growth of the onchain ecosystem. This support will come in the form of funding opportunities, access to technical resources, and mentorship designed to encourage experimentation and innovation.

Efforts will focus on building a collaborative and engaged community of Space and Time users, developers, and researchers through initiatives such as grant programs, hackathons, educational outreach, and targeted community engagement. In parallel, the Foundation will oversee the ongoing technical development of the network and foster research that is aligned with the protocol’s long-term objectives.

Looking ahead, the Foundation is also preparing for a more decentralized governance model. The intention is to establish a clear and transparent framework that gradually transitions decision-making power to the broader community as the ecosystem matures. Through these combined efforts, the Foundation seeks to reduce the complexity of building and scaling within Space and Time, creating a more accessible environment for both new and experienced participants.

