Southeast Asia Becomes the Beating Heart of the TON Ecosystem

In Brief TON’s presence at Southeast Asian conferences has accelerated developer outreach, community building, and ecosystem growth, setting the stage for its next chapter in the region.

From headline keynotes in Manila to strategic side events in Kuala Lumpur, TON’s presence at recent Southeast Asian conferences has been both visible and intentional. In our conversation, Alena, Director of Ecosystem Success, and Josephine, Head of SSEA Hub, reflected on how these gatherings have accelerated developer outreach, community building, and ecosystem growth, setting the stage for TON’s next chapter in the region.

How would you assess TON’s overall experience at Philippine Blockchain Week 2025 and other recent events like Malaysia Blockchain Week? What key objectives were achieved at these conferences?

Philippine Blockchain Week 2025 – Key Takeaways

Experience Assessment:

TON was prominently featured on stage — both in a panel discussion with Kaia, Polkadot, and Tether, and a solo keynote introducing our TON Hub and the focus areas for TON in 2025.

Additional exposure came via an educational session hosted by Cryptology Academy, engaging blockchain students and developers.

Objectives Achieved:

Developer Outreach: Held conversations with major developer communities (Bitskwela, Web3Bulacan, Mr. Meric, etc.) to plan dev onboarding initiatives.

Ecosystem Promotion: Presented TON-native use cases like Aliniex (local on-ramp), Storm Trade (major perp DEX), and NFT Telegram gifts and Stickers as the key narrative.

KOL Engagement: Connected with dozens of local content creators and KOLs.

Regulatory Insights: Discussed market constraints with Tether’s local team, which was useful in shaping how we position TON in the Philippines.

Malaysia Blockchain Week – Key Takeaways

Experience Assessment:

TON secured a keynote speaking slot and media exposure via MYBW’s official channel.

Actively engaged in high-value side events (Pudgy Penguin, etc.) and held strategic 1:1 meetings with investors, incubators, media, and student orgs.

Objectives Achieved:

Project Pipeline: Connected with multiple promising teams (GameFi, DeFi, sticker apps) and shared TON onboarding resources.

Strategic Relationships: Built relationships with major players like Plutus VC, Outlier Ventures, CH90, APU BCC, and Lydian Labs (who will promote TON to incubated projects).

Student Dev Access: Initiated collaboration with APU Blockchain Club, a key gateway to university devs in Malaysia.

We achieved strong speaker visibility on both the main stages and side events, ensuring consistent exposure throughout. Across both markets, we engaged with dozens of developers and communities, while also building out local KOL and influencer networks, particularly around NFTs and Mini Apps. In addition, we strengthened our relationships with top regional VCs, incubators, and media outlets. Finally, the events provided valuable market insights, including developer ratios, the evolving regulatory climate, and the influence of content creators.

Which TON initiatives or products generated the most interest among attendees and participants?

Telegram Assets (NFTs, Gifts, Mini Apps)

TON Gifts and NFT-related use cases (e.g. Tonnel, Getgems) drew strong attention, especially from content creators, trading communities, and NFT influencers.

At both events, Mini App Games were a recurring point of excitement — several KOLs and projects expressed interest in building or promoting Telegram-integrated games and sticker apps on TON.

DeFi on TON

Products like StormTrade and discussions around DeFi verticals were well-received, particularly in Malaysia, where DeFi protocols and traders dominated the event landscape.

Attendees at DeFi-focused side events (like Bagel Finance’s meetup) showed interest in TON’s growing DeFi ecosystem and its Telegram-native UX advantage.

TON Payments & On/Off-Ramps

Solutions like Aliniex (PH) and AquaNow (MY) sparked deeper conversations around payments, on-chain usability, and local fiat ramps.

The discussion with Tether’s Philippines team highlighted both the need and opportunity for compliant, seamless payment rails on TON in emerging markets.



What would you say about TON’s core mission today, and how is it different from the early days?

In 2025, TON’s deep integration with Telegram is enabling a new kind of digital experience where payments, apps, digital assets, and AI are seamlessly woven into everyday chats. By embedding wallets, mini apps, and digital ownership directly into conversations, TON makes it possible for users to access financial services, utilities, and opportunities all in one place: Telegram.

In the early days, the foundation was laid with core infrastructure: wallets like @wallet, Tonkeeper, MyTonWallet, and protocols such as DeDust, STON.fi, Tonstakers, and EVAA, along with the first wave of games. This was followed by a surge of mass adoption in 2024 with the rise of Tap2Earn apps like Notcoin, DOGS, and Catizen — each surpassing 20M users, many of whom came on-chain for the first time.

This year, our focus is more targeted: we’re doubling down on five key areas — Payments, Simple Finance, Games, Telegram-native assets (Gifts and Stickers), and Smart Agents. To support this vision, we’ve introduced a more strategic ecosystem support model, offering hands-on help in marketing, fundraising, product partnerships, and beyond to teams building sustainable, high-impact apps on TON.

Looking back, what are TON’s biggest achievements in Southeast Asia so far, and how have these shaped your strategy for 2025?

Builder-Focused Ecosystem Growth

We launched two editions of IdeaTON, TON’s flagship hackathon in Southeast Asia, which attracted over 70 project submissions and hundreds of developer participants. Beyond the hackathons, we hosted online workshops, coding sessions, and builder calls across Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, and India—laying the foundation for a strong local builder community.

Our presence extended to major offline events as well, with speaking engagements at Philippines Blockchain Week, Malaysia Blockchain Week, and GM Vietnam. In collaboration with Phenikaa University, Tether, and OKX, we also co-hosted an offline event in Vietnam that brought together 800 students.



Deep Community & KOL Engagement

Built grassroots momentum via AMA sessions, offline meetups in 4 countries, and localized content efforts.

Cultivated strong ties with SEA-based KOLs, especially in Vietnam and the Philippines—ensuring TON-native narratives reach the right audiences.



Bootcamps

Have 3 Hacker League Bootcamp in 3 cities:

HCMC;

Bangkok;

Manila.

What are the most promising areas in the TON ecosystem right now — DeFi, games, social apps, identity?

We have quite a clear focus now: Payments, Simple Finance, Games, Telegram assets (Gifts, stickers), and Smart agents.

Payments

TON is quickly becoming a global payments layer built directly into Telegram, where sending money is as simple as sending a message: through @wallet in Telegram and the whole array of other ecosystem mini apps.

Beyond peer-to-peer transfers, we’re seeing real traction across diverse use cases: cross-border remittances (Anzo), local on/off-ramps (Aliniex, Bitso), stablecoin payments for online services, crypto cards for spending anywhere (Holders, RedotPay), marketplaces with cashback and loyalty rewards (TONCash), and even real-world services like booking travel (EntravelX, TON Travel) or ride hailing (Linkroad). These use cases are already live and solving real problems for everyday users.

Simple Finance

Traditionally, DeFi in Web3 has centered around attracting institutional and whale liquidity. TON has made strong progress in this arena—TVL recently hit all-time highs, driven by growing institutional interest and integrations with custody providers, cross-chain bridges, and institutional-grade infrastructure. But TON’s real edge lies in its integration into Telegram and access to its +1 billion retail users. This creates a rare opportunity to build a mass-market DeFi layer, focused not on complexity but on simplicity.

TON’s DeFi stack has been growing steadily since day one. Core protocols like STON.fi and DeDust (DEXs), Tonstakers (liquid staking), and EVAA (lending) laid the groundwork. They’ve since been joined by next-generation players like Torch (stable swaps and yield-bearing stablecoin tgUSD), TONCO (concentrated liquidity market maker), and Fiva (yield tokenization). These protocols are now evolving to meet the needs of everyday users by launching Mini Apps with simplified, mobile-first interfaces.

We’re also seeing early DeFi players like Tradoor and Storm Trade — perpetual DEXs — optimizing their interfaces for mainstream, mobile-native users. This is the direction we believe in: practical, yield-generating products delivered through consumer-grade UX.

To support this, we’re embedding real assets into these experiences: Ethena (up to 18% APY, live), Tether Gold (live), Telegram bonds tokenized by Libre (upcoming), tgBTC (decentralized Bitcoin on TON, upcoming), and several new stablecoins will soon be available. For users, it means unlocking financial opportunity—not on a separate platform, but right inside the messenger they use every day.

Games

Telegram-native games took off in 2024, proving the power of chat-based distribution and social virality. Titles like Catizen, Bombie, and Cattea — originally launched on WeChat and now ported to Telegram — collectively reached 54M users, generated $49M in revenue, and brought 2.5M users on-chain, with 1.1M paying players and ARPPU as high as $100.

As Tap2Earn formats saturate, we’re shifting focus to the next wave: social, hybrid, and mid-core games designed for sustainability, strong monetization, and long-term retention.

Telegram-native assets like stickers and gifts are also becoming powerful tools for user engagement and in-game monetization, creating new value loops between chat, content, and crypto. With no downloads, seamless chat integration, and native on-chain mechanics, the Telegram + TON stack offers an unprecedented distribution and monetization model for game developers.

IP & Digital assets



We’re turning Telegram into the home of the global fan economy by onboarding major IPs and transforming collectibles into full-fledged brand ecosystems. It starts with Telegram-native assets like gifts and stickers, which can now become NFTs with enforced royalties and in-app utility. From there, IPs can scale into games and eventually tokens. This model — proven by ecosystems like Pudgy Penguins and LINE — lets brands build sticky, monetizable fandoms directly on TON.

We’ve already seen early success: Pudgy Penguins launched multiple sticker packs and a mini game; BAYC, Doodles, and Pucca debuted collectible sticker sets; and Snoop Dogg introduced a Telegram Gift collection ($12M in sales over <1h) — with many more IP drops coming soon. New sticker marketplaces are also launching, unlocking secondary sales and additional revenue streams for creators and brands. With Telegram’s unmatched reach, TON’s composability, and community-led execution, we’re giving global IPs the easiest, most rewarding way to activate digital fandom — starting with collectibles and scaling toward brand-owned economies.

Smart agents

AI becomes far more powerful when embedded directly into chat. Telegram is the perfect environment: it’s where users already talk, transact, and launch apps — making it a natural home for smart agents. We’re seeing a new class of AI-powered bots that help users invest, shop, or automate tasks — all backed by TON’s crypto rails. AI isn’t replacing interfaces here; it’s enhancing them, offering a frictionless layer of utility that supercharges engagement across the ecosystem.

Could you give us a sneak peek at any major product launches, strategic partnerships, or ecosystem expansions that TON has planned for 2025?



TON has an exciting roadmap for 2025, spanning DeFi, security, interoperability, and branded digital assets.

On the DeFi front, we’re expanding the range of accessible, yield-generating assets integrated into Telegram. Ethena is already live across major TON wallets, offering up to 18% APY. Tether Gold has launched as an asset which appeals to and is comprehensible for a web2 investor. Coming soon: Telegram bonds tokenized by Libre, tgBTC (TON’s decentralized Bitcoin), and new stablecoins, including yield-bearing ones – all designed to plug seamlessly into simple, Telegram-native investment apps.

We’re also doubling down on security, working closely with top audit firms like Trail of Bits and Zellic to strengthen the safety and reliability of core infrastructure and DeFi protocols across the ecosystem.

On interoperability, we’ll be announcing major developments soon that will make it even easier to connect TON with other networks and ecosystems.

In the IP and digital collectibles space, we’re welcoming some of the world’s most iconic brands. Pudgy Penguins have already launched sticker packs and a mini game on Telegram. Other major names like BAYC, Doodles, and Pucca have released sticker collections on Sticker Pack — major sticker store on Telegram, while Snoop Dogg’s Telegram Gift collection is live — with more celebrity and IP drops on the way. We’re also seeing the emergence of new Telegram sticker marketplaces, unlocking creator monetization and collectible trading at scale.

This is the year when TON moved from foundational infrastructure to full-fledged consumer adoption across verticals.

Why is Southeast Asia such a key region for TON? What makes it strategically important in your view?

Telegram-Native Population

SEA is one of the most active Telegram regions globally, with millions of users relying on it daily for social, business, and crypto communication.

This aligns perfectly with TON’s mission to become the blockchain layer of Telegram — bringing native wallet, payments, and apps directly to users where they already are.

Mobile-First, Social-Driven Behavior

Users in SEA are mobile-first and socially engaged, making them ideal adopters for click-to-earn, Mini Apps, and socialFi products built on TON.

The virality and community dynamics here support fast adoption of new apps—especially meme coins, games, and gamified experiences.

Rapid Crypto Adoption & Grassroots Growth

Countries like Vietnam, the Philippines, and Indonesia are consistently among the top in global crypto adoption indexes.

The user base is young, curious, and open to experimentation—especially when financial tools are embedded inside familiar platforms like Telegram.

Strong Developer & Builder Base

SEA has a rising wave of blockchain developers, many already building on Ethereum, Solana, or BNB Chain.

TON’s Mini App framework offers these devs a new frontier to tap into Telegram’s 1B+ users, making SEA ideal for bootstrapping the ecosystem.

Regulatory Diversity & Strategic Flexibility

Unlike regions with heavy crypto restrictions, SEA offers a mix of progressive and adaptive regulatory environments — enabling testing and scaling of new apps.

Southeast Asia represents more than just a fast-growing region — it is the ideal product-market fit for TON. The area combines high Telegram usage, rapid adoption curves, and strong builder energy with a cultural affinity for memes, games, and community-first projects. TON views Southeast Asia as the launchpad for mainstream Web3 adoption within Telegram and is directing resources, events, and partnerships to accelerate this vision.

With Vietnam emerging as the next major stop for TON, what can we expect in terms of upcoming events, activations, or community growth there?

1. Major On-Ground Activations

City-based Roadshows:

Mini-events in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and possibly Da Nang, focused on local dev groups, student communities, and Web3 startups.

2. Developer & Builder Programs

IdeaTON Vietnam Track:

A dedicated local edition of the TON hackathon, with Vietnamese devs competing, learning Mini App development, and joining the TON ecosystem.

University & Guild Outreach:

Partnerships with tech universities, coding clubs, and dev guilds to run workshops and boot camps, as well as sponsor blockchain courses with TON integration.

3. Gaming, Meme, and SocialFi Focus

Tapping into Vietnam’s strong meme coin culture and gaming appetite, expect localized campaigns around TON Mini App games, meme coin launches, and NFT/TON Gift integrations.

Support for local teams to build viral click-to-earn games inside Telegram using TON SDKs.

4. Community Growth & KOL Engagement

Expansion of the SSEA Hub, offering rewards, content creation bounties, and hosting AMAs to activate local users.

Closer collaboration with top Vietnamese KOLs, especially those in trading, gaming, and Telegram-native niches.

Why Vietnam Matters

Vietnam combines one of the world’s highest crypto adoption rates with a thriving young developer community and deep integration into Telegram culture. Its meme-loving, gaming-driven audience makes the country an ideal launchpad for TON’s “Telegram x Web3” strategy in Asia.

How is user behavior or crypto adoption different in SEA compared to other markets, and how are you adapting to that?

How SEA Differs from Other Markets

1. Telegram = Primary Channel

In SEA, Telegram is not just a chat app—it’s where users discover projects, trade tips, join communities, and interact with bots/games. In contrast, Western markets rely more on X (Twitter), Discord, or Web3-native frontends.

2. Mobile-First, Fast-Adopting

SEA users are mobile-native and more open to trying new trends (e.g., click-to-earn games, meme tokens, gamified DeFi). Speed of adoption is high—driven by social virality, KOL influence, and community dynamics.

3. Community-First, Not Infra-First

Users in SEA care more about rewards, accessibility, and fun, less about technical specs like TPS or consensus models. Projects that feel relatable and interactive (meme coins, prediction games, mini apps) grow faster than infra or tooling-focused ones.

4. Retail-Dominant & Grassroots

SEA is bottom-up: driven by traders, KOLs, and tight-knit Telegram groups—not institutions or big VC narratives. Memes, trends, and peer influence are more powerful than roadmap milestones.

How TON Is Adapting to SEA Behavior

Building Inside Telegram

Launching and supporting Mini Apps, wallets, and games directly inside Telegram—where SEA users already live.

Meme & Game-Friendly Strategy

Prioritizing meme coin tools, viral games, and TON-native NFTs/Gifts that speak to SEA culture.

Localized Community Building

Activating local guilds, ambassadors, and KOLs in Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Running workshops, builder calls, and AMAs in local languages and time zones.

Reward-Based Onboarding

Focusing on “earn to onboard” experiences (clickers, airdrops, referral bonuses) that resonate with the incentive-first behavior in SEA.

Are there specific countries in SEA — such as Vietnam, the Philippines, or Malaysia — where you plan to double down in 2025? What drives those choices?

Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia have been strategically chosen as focus markets due to a combination of high Telegram usage, strong grassroots crypto adoption, and growing meme, gaming, and developer communities. Vietnam consistently ranks among the top countries for crypto adoption, with a highly Telegram-native and meme-friendly culture, a strong developer talent pool, and an active hackathon scene.

Planned initiatives include large-scale offline events, university outreach, an IdeaTON track, and partnerships with local dev guilds to launch meme and gaming campaigns. The Philippines stands out as an early adopter of play-to-earn and Web3 mobile games, with Telegram being a central communication and gaming platform.

The market is highly retail-driven, supported by educational orgs like Bitskwela and Web3Bulacan. Post-PBW 2025, there will be a focus on onboarding more builders, promoting localized meme coins and TON Gifts, and activating KOLs through Mini App games.

Indonesia offers one of the largest mobile-first, Gen Z user bases in Southeast Asia, with high crypto curiosity and strong organic growth through Telegram and TikTok. Local projects are beginning to explore TON integrations, and planned efforts include developer and community meetups, localized campaigns, KOL partnerships, and educational gaming content.

Meanwhile, Malaysia is emerging as a regulatory-friendly hub for Web3 startups, with a developer community that’s fluent in English and connected to both SEA and broader APAC ecosystems. Key plans include strategic ecosystem partnerships, integration into universities and workshops, and hosting hybrid Web3 x Telegram events.

Across all four markets, the driving factors for focus include high Telegram density, maturity of meme and dev cultures, strong retail crypto adoption, successful event traction in 2024–2025, and a regulatory environment that allows for innovation in wallets, NFTs, DeFi, and TON Gifts.

What tech or crypto trend do you think is way overrated, and what’s something underrated that TON is betting on instead?



One trend we believe is overrated is the obsession with over-engineered, complex crypto experiences — whether that’s hyper-financialized DeFi protocols, speculative gaming economies, or multi-step onboarding flows that only appeal to power users. These models often chase short-term hype but fail to convert real users or deliver lasting value.



At TON, we’re betting on what’s still underrated in the broader crypto space: radical simplicity and native integration into everyday user behavior. Instead of building around friction, we’re embedding real utility directly inside Telegram—where people already spend their time. That means seamless payments, 1-click DeFi, chat-native mini apps, and exclusive Telegram gifts and stickers that unlock entirely new digital experiences and monetization models. These aren’t just gimmicks — they’re laying the foundation for a more intuitive and accessible internet powered by crypto, for hundreds of millions of people.



If you had to define success for TON over the next 3–5 years, what would that look like, beyond user numbers and TVL?



Success for TON isn’t just about hitting big user numbers or TVL milestones — it’s about becoming invisible infrastructure for everyday digital life. If in 3–5 years, 2 out of 3 friends are wearing an NFT gift on their Telegram profile, sending money as easily as a message, or playing a game that’s fully on-chain without even realizing it — then we’ve done our job.

Our north star is simple: to make crypto as simple as sending a message. It should just work — natively, seamlessly, and socially — inside the platforms people already love, like Telegram. When users interact with TON-powered apps not because they’re Web3, but because they’re better, more fun, or more rewarding — that’s real success.

