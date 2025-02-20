Soundness Labs Collaborates With Succinct To Bring SP1 To Sui Network, Advancing ZK Adoption

Provider of zero-knowledge (ZK) infrastructure, Soundness Labs announced that it has collaborated with the Layer 1 blockchain Sui Network and the application-specific blockchain Succinct to bring SP1 proofs to the Sui ecosystem. This partnership aims to allow developers to build zero-knowledge applications (zkApps) on the Sui Network without requiring advanced cryptography knowledge.

Sui is a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain built to support scalable and efficient decentralized applications (dApps). SP1 is an advanced ZK Virtual Machine (zkVM) designed to simplify the use of ZK proofs for all developers. The collaboration between Soundness Labs, Sui, and Succinct is focused on making the development of zkApps more accessible.

SP1 is a fast, production-ready zkVM that emphasizes a seamless developer experience—allowing developers to write zkApps in Rust instead of complex cryptographic circuits. It is also optimized for blockchain use cases, such as rollups, digital signatures, and state proofs, and aims to reduce the costs of proof generation. Meanwhile, the Sui Network provides an ideal platform for zkApps, with low-latency, high-throughput transactions, user-friendly development tools, and integrated ZK support, such as zkLogin and custom verifiers.

Projects like zkLogin, zkSend, and Stashed demonstrate Sui Network’s strong commitment to the zkApp ecosystem. Notably, the platform has processed over 4 million zkLogin transactions and 1.5 million unique proofs, showcasing its capability to support successful, real-world zkApps.

Soundness Labs is dedicated to advancing blockchain technology by creating innovative zkApps and has open-sourced an SP1 Groth16 SNARK verifier, which ensures that ZK proofs generated by SP1 are compatible with the Sui blockchain.

Streamlining zkApp Development: How To Integrate SP1 To Apps On Sui Network?

Developers can now create zkApps more efficiently using the SP1 zkVM and deploy them on the Sui network. By combining the infrastructure of Sui Network with the capabilities of SP1’s zkVM, developers are able to build blockchain applications that are not only more efficient but also prioritize privacy. This collaboration supports the development of scalable and user-friendly decentralized solutions.

For developers interested in integrating SP1 proofs into their applications on the Sui network, the process is straightforward. They are encouraged to start by installing the SP1 SDK and following the setup guide available in the SP1 repository. Developers can then write proofs in Rust, leveraging SP1 to generate ZK proofs with minimal effort. Afterward, they should convert the proofs for the Sui network using its proof converter to ensure compatibility. Finally, they can deploy their zkApps and verify the proofs on-chain with Sui’s native verifier.

