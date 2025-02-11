Sophon Initiates $5M ‘Intelligence Agency’ Program To Drive Next Generation Of AI Agents On Its Blockchain

In Brief Sophon has launched the “Sophon Intelligence Agency,” a $5 million initiative aimed at bringing together top teams, established infrastructure, and resources to build a productive and interconnected agent-based economy.

Entertainment-focused blockchain platform Sophon announced the launch of the “Sophon Intelligence Agency,” a $5 million initiative aimed at driving the next generation of AI agents on the blockchain. The project seeks to bring together top teams, established infrastructure, and resources to create a productive and interconnected agent-based economy.

Sophon is focused on making AI agents more practical, accessible, and valuable for users. The initiative supports builders in creating a consumer-centric AI agent ecosystem on the blockchain. The program currently allocates $1.5 million to ignite a large-scale “Giga Swarm” of agents using Cod3x, a platform for AI agent launches. Additionally, it includes $1 million in compute grants for developers through Aethir’s decentralized cloud compute infrastructure ecosystem fund, direct funding, go-to-market support, and technical assistance. The initiative also fosters a growing ecosystem of AI-powered applications, including gaming and social ecosystems like Anomaly, AI-enhanced sports prediction markets via ScorePlay, and SPHNX, a gamified security testing platform for AI agents.

The centerpiece of the “Sophon Intelligence Agency” is Sophon Spark, a $1.5 million initiative set to launch this March in collaboration with Cod3x. Cod3x is at the forefront of advancing decentralized finance (DeFi) through AI-powered systems that simplify complex financial operations into intuitive, intent-based interactions. Together, they aim to bring to life the vision of the ‘Giga Swarm,’ a vast network of AI agents that continuously enhance their intelligence through collective interactions.

Key features of the program include enabling anyone to deploy AI agents that can trade, provide liquidity, and engage with DeFi protocols—without the need for coding skills. The program also focuses on creating a self-sustaining ecosystem where these agents can generate enough value to cover their costs while benefiting users. As the network expands within Sophon, it will extend beyond DeFi into areas like gaming, social interactions, and entertainment. Additional details about the program will be released in March.

Sophon Partners With Aethir To Drive The Future Of AI

Sophon’s partners are already shaping the future of consumer AI across various sectors, from gaming and DeFi to predictions, social platforms, and more. At the core of this ecosystem of AI agents is Sophon’s strategic partnership with Aethir. Aethir’s network, featuring over 3,000 NVIDIA H100 GPUs and more than 43,000 additional top-tier GPUs, provides the powerful infrastructure required for complex AI applications. Through this collaboration, approved projects building AI agents on Sophon will receive sponsored compute credits from a total pool of $1 million, ensuring they have the resources to scale effectively.

Beyond compute credits, builders also gain access to direct funding, go-to-market support, and technical assistance. The goal is not just to develop individual AI agents but to cultivate a dynamic ecosystem where thousands of agents can collaborate, learn from one another, and generate increasing value for users.

Sophon is built on a zero-knowledge stack designed to support high-throughput applications such as AI and gaming. This blockchain facilitates smooth interactions between developers and users, backed by key partners like zkSync, Beam, Zentry, and Aethir.

