Sonic Integrates With Kaito To Incorporate Yaps Into S Token Airdrop

In Brief Sonic Labs has integrated with Kaito to track and reward community-generated content through AI-driven analytics as part of the S token airdrop.

Development team behind the high-throughput Layer 1 blockchain Sonic network, Sonic Labs, announced an integration with Kaito, a Web3 intelligence and data aggregation platform designed to monitor both on-chain and off-chain community engagement.

Kaito functions as an AI-optimized search and analytics engine tailored for the decentralized and fragmented landscape of blockchain-related data. Its system collects and interprets information from a wide range of sources, including social media platforms like Twitter (X), online communities such as Discord, as well as podcasts, decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) forums, and blockchain-focused research.

As a result of this integration, participants in the Sonic ecosystem will now be able to accumulate points contributing toward the S token airdrop. These points can be earned not only through decentralized finance (DeFi) activity but also by creating and sharing insights, analysis, and other informative content related to Sonic. This activity is tracked via the Sonic Yapper Leaderboard, which is maintained in partnership with Kaito.

Kaito’s Yapper Leaderboards provide a structured and trackable method for measuring and acknowledging user-generated content that reflects engagement and informational value within the community. For the second phase of the S token airdrop campaign, contributors who produce high-quality public content that encourages broader discussion around Sonic—particularly on Twitter—will be eligible to earn Yap points. These contributions will be measured retroactively, beginning from June 18th, which marks the official start of the new airdrop season.

The tracking system will focus specifically on posts that reference Sonic. Content that emphasizes core elements of the network—such as its fee redistribution mechanism known as Fee Monetization, its technical architecture, decentralized applications (dApps), and the broader growth of its DeFi infrastructure—will be prioritized. The intent is to amplify informative content that accurately represents the network’s capabilities and fosters constructive dialogue.

The integration between Sonic Labs and Kaito is structured to incentivize contributions that are seen as positive and informative. Posts that contain misleading, manipulated, or intentionally harmful narratives may lead to a reduction in a user’s eligibility or score within the airdrop framework. The system is designed to promote accurate, meaningful engagement while discouraging misuse or disinformation.

Sonic: User Experience With DeFi Aggregation And Enhanced On-Chain Analytics

Sonic is a Layer 1 blockchain that traces its origin to the Fantom network’s Opera chain. It has been designed with a focus on high transaction throughput and low latency. During its testing phase, the network recorded a finality time of approximately 720 milliseconds and demonstrated the ability to handle several thousand transactions per second. The platform has stated that it can scale to process up to 10,000 transactions per second under practical conditions, with block confirmations generally occurring within one second.

Recently, the Sonic network has completed an integration with 1inch, a DeFi aggregator. This collaboration allows users on the Sonic blockchain to access token swap functionalities with competitive pricing and enables seamless cross-chain trading between Sonic and other EVM-compatible blockchain networks. In addition to this, Sonic has also integrated Bubblemaps V2, a visualization tool that provides insight into wallet behaviors and token flows. This integration is part of a broader movement across the blockchain space emphasizing the importance of on-chain data transparency and advanced analytics capabilities.

