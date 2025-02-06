Somnia Reports Record-Breaking Devnet Performance Of 1.05M TPS, Announces Upcoming Testnet

In Brief Somnia has announced the results of its Devnet benchmarking tests, demonstrating its capability to process up to 1.05 million transactions per second for ERC-20 token transfers.

Layer 1 blockchain Somnia, designed to support high-demand consumer applications, has announced the results of its Devnet benchmarking tests, reinforcing its commitment to advancing blockchain scalability and efficiency. Conducted in a controlled test environment simulating real-world conditions, the evaluation showcased Somnia’s ability to process up to 1.05 million transactions per second (TPS) for ERC-20 token transfers.

Key findings from the Devnet tests include the capability to mint 300,000 non-fungible token (NFTs) per second with an average block time of just 100 milliseconds (ms), demonstrating efficiency in handling large-scale NFT operations. Additionally, the network executed 50,000 Uniswap trades per second, with 100,000 accounts engaging in randomized transactions to replicate real-world usage patterns.

“Our technology is designed to support the demanding requirements of high-performance dApps while maintaining exceptional performance and cost-efficiency, and these impressive results validate our approach,” said Paul Thomas, Founder and CEO of Somnia, in a written statement. “These results have exceeded our expectations, showcasing Somnia’s ability to push past the usual limitations of blockchain technology. We’re opening the door to a new era of fully on-chain applications, where speed and scalability are no longer barriers for developers. With the Testnet on the horizon, we’re excited to see how the community builds on this momentum,” he added.

Somnia leveraged a high-performance infrastructure spanning multiple data centers to achieve these benchmark results. The setup included servers equipped with up to 32 virtual CPUs (vCPUs) and 120GB of RAM, powered by advanced 4th and 5th generation AMD EPYC and Intel Xeon processors. This configuration ensured the network could handle intensive workloads efficiently, simulating real-world demand for decentralized applications (dApps).

During testing, Somnia demonstrated the ability to process 1.05 million ERC-20 token transfers per second with sub-second latencies averaging 900 milliseconds. The network handled 50 gigagas per second, supporting high-throughput computation while also achieving 300,000 NFT mints per second and facilitating 50,000 Uniswap trades per second. With an average block time of 100 milliseconds and participation from 100 test nodes deployed across diverse geographic locations, the results showcased Somnia’s ability to deliver high-speed transaction processing at scale.

Somnia Invites Developers And Community To Explore Its Blockchain Capabilities

Developed by Improbable, Somnia integrates a custom Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compiler designed to optimize execution efficiency. This proprietary innovation enhances smart contract performance, enabling complex computations to be handled seamlessly. Additionally, the network employs advanced data compression techniques that allow for high-volume transaction processing, ensuring that developers can deploy scalable and user-friendly dApps without facing traditional blockchain limitations.

With the upcoming public testnet launch, developers and community members will have the opportunity to experience Somnia’s Layer 1 blockchain capabilities firsthand. This milestone represents a major step toward redefining Web3 infrastructure and expanding the possibilities for blockchain-powered applications. As Somnia continues refining its technology, the network remains focused on enhancing performance, further optimizing transaction speeds, and reducing latency, ensuring ongoing improvements in scalability and efficiency.

