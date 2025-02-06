en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi vi EN
News Report Technology
February 06, 2025

Somnia Reports Record-Breaking Devnet Performance Of 1.05M TPS, Announces Upcoming Testnet

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: February 06, 2025 at 8:00 am Updated: February 06, 2025 at 7:57 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: February 06, 2025 at 8:00 am

In Brief

Somnia has announced the results of its Devnet benchmarking tests, demonstrating its capability to process up to 1.05 million transactions per second for ERC-20 token transfers.

Somnia Reports Record-Breaking Devnet Performance Of 1.05M TPS, Announces Upcoming Testnet

Layer 1 blockchain Somnia, designed to support high-demand consumer applications, has announced the results of its Devnet benchmarking tests, reinforcing its commitment to advancing blockchain scalability and efficiency. Conducted in a controlled test environment simulating real-world conditions, the evaluation showcased Somnia’s ability to process up to 1.05 million transactions per second (TPS) for ERC-20 token transfers.

Key findings from the Devnet tests include the capability to mint 300,000 non-fungible token (NFTs) per second with an average block time of just 100 milliseconds (ms), demonstrating efficiency in handling large-scale NFT operations. Additionally, the network executed 50,000 Uniswap trades per second, with 100,000 accounts engaging in randomized transactions to replicate real-world usage patterns.

“Our technology is designed to support the demanding requirements of high-performance dApps while maintaining exceptional performance and cost-efficiency, and these impressive results validate our approach,” said Paul Thomas, Founder and CEO of Somnia, in a written statement. “These results have exceeded our expectations, showcasing Somnia’s ability to push past the usual limitations of blockchain technology. We’re opening the door to a new era of fully on-chain applications, where speed and scalability are no longer barriers for developers. With the Testnet on the horizon, we’re excited to see how the community builds on this momentum,” he added.

Somnia leveraged a high-performance infrastructure spanning multiple data centers to achieve these benchmark results. The setup included servers equipped with up to 32 virtual CPUs (vCPUs) and 120GB of RAM, powered by advanced 4th and 5th generation AMD EPYC and Intel Xeon processors. This configuration ensured the network could handle intensive workloads efficiently, simulating real-world demand for decentralized applications (dApps).

During testing, Somnia demonstrated the ability to process 1.05 million ERC-20 token transfers per second with sub-second latencies averaging 900 milliseconds. The network handled 50 gigagas per second, supporting high-throughput computation while also achieving 300,000 NFT mints per second and facilitating 50,000 Uniswap trades per second. With an average block time of 100 milliseconds and participation from 100 test nodes deployed across diverse geographic locations, the results showcased Somnia’s ability to deliver high-speed transaction processing at scale.

Somnia Invites Developers And Community To Explore Its Blockchain Capabilities

Developed by Improbable, Somnia integrates a custom Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compiler designed to optimize execution efficiency. This proprietary innovation enhances smart contract performance, enabling complex computations to be handled seamlessly. Additionally, the network employs advanced data compression techniques that allow for high-volume transaction processing, ensuring that developers can deploy scalable and user-friendly dApps without facing traditional blockchain limitations.

With the upcoming public testnet launch, developers and community members will have the opportunity to experience Somnia’s Layer 1 blockchain capabilities firsthand. This milestone represents a major step toward redefining Web3 infrastructure and expanding the possibilities for blockchain-powered applications. As Somnia continues refining its technology, the network remains focused on enhancing performance, further optimizing transaction speeds, and reducing latency, ensuring ongoing improvements in scalability and efficiency.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Cysic Launches Game-Changing Mobile App for Zero-Knowledge Proofs

by Victoria d'Este
February 06, 2025

Arbitrum Expands DeFi Power with Balancer V3 Upgrade

by Victoria d'Este
February 06, 2025

Kite AI: Unveiling First AI-Focused Layer 1 Sovereign Blockchain On Avalanche

by Alisa Davidson
February 06, 2025

ZetaChain Brings Native Bitcoin Liquidity Into Composability With Solana Apps

by Alisa Davidson
February 06, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Kite AI: Unveiling First AI-Focused Layer 1 Sovereign Blockchain On Avalanche

by Alisa Davidson
February 06, 2025

ZetaChain Brings Native Bitcoin Liquidity Into Composability With Solana Apps

by Alisa Davidson
February 06, 2025

Changpeng Zhao Provides Clarity On TST Token’s Status As Its Market Cap Surges

by Alisa Davidson
February 06, 2025

Yield Guild Games Kicks Off ‘YGG-RON Liquidity Pool Farming’ Program With 3.6M YGG In Rewards

by Alisa Davidson
February 06, 2025

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Cysic Launches Game-Changing Mobile App for Zero-Knowledge Proofs
Opinion Business Markets Software Technology
Cysic Launches Game-Changing Mobile App for Zero-Knowledge Proofs
by Victoria d'Este
February 6, 2025
Arbitrum Expands DeFi Power with Balancer V3 Upgrade
Press Releases Business Markets Software Technology
Arbitrum Expands DeFi Power with Balancer V3 Upgrade
by Victoria d'Este
February 6, 2025
Kite AI: Unveiling First AI-Focused Layer 1 Sovereign Blockchain On Avalanche
News Report Technology
Kite AI: Unveiling First AI-Focused Layer 1 Sovereign Blockchain On Avalanche
by Alisa Davidson
February 6, 2025
ZetaChain Brings Native Bitcoin Liquidity Into Composability With Solana Apps
News Report Technology
ZetaChain Brings Native Bitcoin Liquidity Into Composability With Solana Apps
by Alisa Davidson
February 6, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.