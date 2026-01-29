Solv Protocol Upgrades SolvBTC With FROST2, Setting New Standard For Institutional-Grade Bitcoin Execution

In Brief Solv Protocol has transitioned Bitcoin execution to FROST, implementing research-backed multisignature security for institutional-scale onchain transactions.

Solv Protocol, the Bitcoin asset manager overseeing more than $1 billion in assets, has announced an upgrade to SolvBTC, shifting its Bitcoin mainnet execution layer to FROST, a threshold signature scheme originally developed by the Zcash community. The transition allows for institutional-grade multisignature security without requiring modifications to the Bitcoin network.

The update moves SolvBTC’s execution framework from Solv’s Staking Abstraction Layer (SAL), which was created to standardize Bitcoin staking and yield integrations across ecosystems, to a FROST Network–enabled custody and signing architecture designed to provide stronger operational assurances as the platform scales.

FROST, first introduced in 2020 as a research proposal on the public cryptography ePrint network, has long been recognized for its security and efficiency. Solv’s adoption of the protocol represents one of the first large-scale applications of threshold signing on Bitcoin infrastructure.

The upgraded SolvBTC system incorporates a FROST-based threshold signing network alongside Vault Pool, Indexer, Auditors, and governed smart-contract controls. This combination delivers distributed key management, scalable transaction execution, and auditable workflows to support Bitcoin issuance and redemption with higher throughput and greater oversight.

As SolvBTC continues to scale—it is the largest and most utilized Bitcoin asset on BNB Chain, currently seeing up to 90% utilization on ListaDAO—the platform’s focus has shifted from simply integrating cross-chain staking opportunities to ensuring resilient, governable, and auditable Bitcoin mainnet execution. This encompasses all stages from address generation and signing coordination to transaction authorization and change-control processes.

The FROST-based network enhances security by distributing approval across multiple independent parties, minimizing single points of failure while preserving standard Bitcoin signatures on-chain. Combined with auditable checks and scoped governance, the upgrade establishes clear accountability and approval workflows that meet the operational standards expected by institutional participants in traditional financial markets.

“Institutions evaluate operational risk and change-control risk,” said Ryan Chow, CEO and co-founder of Solv Protocol, in a written statement. “FROST improves execution privacy, but what really matters to institutions is governance that is analogous to traditional finance systems. This includes separation of duties, policy-based approvals, audit trails, and time-delayed upgrades. That’s what makes it favored by a risk committee,” he added.

Solv Protocol Upgrades FROST2 To TS-SUF-4, Establishing Institution-Grade Bitcoin Execution And Governance

“For five years, Solv has always maintained a strong focus on cryptographic innovation. Our recent research improves the FROST2 algorithm and elevates its security level to TS-SUF-4, the highest security classification,” said Will Wang, CTO and co-founder of Solv Protocol, in a written statement. “We’re expecting this advancement to significantly accelerate the adoption of FROST2 across the Bitcoin ecosystem, enabling the industry to build more efficient and more secure multisignature networks,” he added.

With the introduction of a more predictable and scalable Bitcoin execution layer, SolvBTC is positioned to integrate more seamlessly with institutional platforms and decentralized finance protocols, enabling smoother composability and more reliable minting and redemption processes as the Bitcoin finance ecosystem advances.

By deploying FROST within live Bitcoin infrastructure, SolvBTC establishes a new standard for secure and governable Bitcoin execution at scale. The upgrade underscores Solv’s focus on creating an institution-grade operational framework that emphasizes resilience, transparent accountability, and auditable processes, fostering broader participation in the digital asset market.

