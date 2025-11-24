Solude And Nuklai Partner To Transform Customer Communication Via Data-Driven AI Integration

In Brief Solude has partnered with Nuklai to integrate AI and data-driven capabilities into its platform, enabling businesses to create interactive customer communications.

Customer communication platform Solude announced a partnership with Nuklai, a virtual data and AI layer for enterprises, aimed at enhancing customer communication through the combined use of data and AI.

By integrating Solude’s platform with Nuklai’s Nexus AI layer, businesses gain an innovative solution that allows users to independently design and configure communications without requiring extensive technical support. In the initial phase, business teams, including those in marketing, customer engagement, and operations, can use the Nexus interface to determine which information is shared, how it is presented—whether through text, visualizations, or dashboard links—and who receives it. The AI layer assists by drafting text, selecting relevant data, and personalizing messages to align precisely with the recipient’s needs.

This integration has a dual impact. For business users, it significantly increases self-sufficiency, reducing dependence on IT for new campaigns or updates. The reduced configuration requirements shorten the time to value and enable quicker implementation of new communication methods, while the direct link to underlying data ensures messages are more relevant, personalized, and tailored.

For customers, communication evolves from static messaging to interactive engagement. In the next stage, customers can access and interact with their own data, choosing the information they wish to explore and when to access it. This active participation enhances engagement, providing a unified experience that combines messaging and data interaction. Organizations adopting this approach can deliver a differentiated customer experience that surpasses traditional communication models.

“For us, this collaboration is a perfect example of how you can unlock data and use it in a meaningful way, not only to improve customer interactions and differentiate your organization, but also to create positive value for your customers,” said Matthijs de Vries, Founder and CEO of Nuklai, in a written statement.

Solude And Nuklai To Transform Customer Communication Into Interactive, Data-Driven Engagement

The rollout is structured in multiple phases. In the initial stage, business users gain access to Nexus’s AI capabilities through the Solude platform, enabling them to incorporate relevant data, draft communications with AI-generated suggestions, and send messages to customers. Workflow management remains straightforward and easy to monitor.

In the second phase, the system leverages data connectivity to create an interactive communication channel. Customers are able to view their data, perform analyses, and pose questions through the existing portal. The platform functions as a guide, leading customers through the process by asking questions, offering suggestions, and providing visualizations to facilitate understanding.

In the final phase, the AI layer becomes fully integrated into the customer communication workflow. This integration creates a seamless conversation flow that combines data, AI, and messaging. By connecting multiple data sources and presenting them through conversational AI, the platform provides a real-time interactive portal where customers can directly explore their data and services.

For example, a service provider managing operational data via Solude can allow a business user without IT expertise to select a target group and draft a message such as: “Dear customer, your service status is positive, but based on recent measurements, we have identified an increase in usage in period X. Would you like to review optimization options together?” The customer receives the message and can access an interactive chat through a link, where they can filter by time periods, compare results with other customers, and ask questions like: “Which components are causing the increase?” The AI layer provides suggestions and guidance, transforming traditional one-way communication into an interactive dialogue.

“The strategic collaboration with Nuklai enables us to offer our clients a new standard in customer interaction. Customers can ‘enter into a conversation’ with their own data, making insights directly available,” said Bert Alblas, Managing Partner at Solude, in a written statement. “We are therefore very pleased to add this AI layer to the platform, both in terms of user-friendliness for customers and in how quickly organizations can leverage insights, streamline processes, and tailor communication even more precisely to their customers’ needs. The future of AI-driven customer interaction is already here,” he added.

The integration of Solude and Nexus offers a forward-looking approach to communication, where data, AI, and the user converge. Messages are no longer merely sent; they are actively engaged with and shaped by the recipient, transforming customer communication into an intelligent, interactive experience that creates meaningful impact.

