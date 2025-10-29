en en
October 29, 2025

Solana Foundation Announces x402 Hackathon Offering $50,000 In Prizes To Advance The Future Of Digital Payments

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: October 29, 2025 at 3:09 am Updated: October 29, 2025 at 3:10 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: October 29, 2025 at 3:09 am

In Brief

Solana has launched the remote x402 hackathon, inviting developers to build open-source, AI-enabled payment and agent-based applications on its blockchain with a $50,000 prize pool.

Solana Foundation Announces x402 Hackathon Offering $50,000 In Prizes To Advance The Future Of Digital Payments

Public blockchain platform Solana announced the launch of the x402 hackathon, which encourages developers to create innovations at the frontier of payments that are internet-native and designed for AI. The event will continue through November. 

Developed by the Coinbase developer platform, x402 functions as an internet-native payments protocol aimed at simplifying the process of conducting digital transactions. 

Participants in the hackathon are expected to create products that showcase how users, merchants, and agents can engage with paid web services operating entirely on the x402 protocol, with Solana serving as the core infrastructure. 

The hackathon features a total prize pool of $50,000 distributed across five tracks, each offering a $10,000 top award. The tracks include Trustless Agent Implementation focusing on identity, reputation, and validation; x402 API Integration covering agent-to-agent and micropayments; MCP Server addressing Model Context Protocol servers; x402 Developer Tool emphasizing SDKs, infrastructure, and libraries; and x402 Agent Application highlighting real AI agent use cases. 

The initiative is organized by the Solana Foundation in collaboration with Coinbase Developer Platform, Phantom, Merit Systems, Corbits, Crossmint, PayAI Network, ATXP, Gradient, Coral Protocol, and Trends.fun. 

According to the published timeline, the kickoff took place on October 28th, the building phase runs from October 28th to November 11th, submissions are due by November 11th, and winners will be announced on November 17th.

Developers To Build Open-Source AI Agent Infrastructure And Payment Solutions Using x402 Protocol

The hackathon is conducted remotely, with participants expected to develop open-source infrastructure and applications that contribute to the advancement of the agent economy on Solana. The objective is to design tools that enable AI agents to perform autonomous transactions, create innovative payment mechanisms, or build functional agent-based applications. The initiative presents an opportunity to shape the way autonomous agents engage with the digital economy. 

As outlined in the submission requirements, all submitted code must be open source. Each project must integrate the x402 protocol or relevant agent infrastructure within the Solana ecosystem. All programs are required to be deployed on either the Solana devnet or mainnet. Participants must also provide a demonstration video not exceeding three minutes to showcase their project and include comprehensive documentation detailing how the project can be operated and utilized.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

