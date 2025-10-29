Solana Foundation Announces x402 Hackathon Offering $50,000 In Prizes To Advance The Future Of Digital Payments

In Brief Solana has launched the remote x402 hackathon, inviting developers to build open-source, AI-enabled payment and agent-based applications on its blockchain with a $50,000 prize pool.

Public blockchain platform Solana announced the launch of the x402 hackathon, which encourages developers to create innovations at the frontier of payments that are internet-native and designed for AI. The event will continue through November.

Developed by the Coinbase developer platform, x402 functions as an internet-native payments protocol aimed at simplifying the process of conducting digital transactions.

Participants in the hackathon are expected to create products that showcase how users, merchants, and agents can engage with paid web services operating entirely on the x402 protocol, with Solana serving as the core infrastructure.

The hackathon features a total prize pool of $50,000 distributed across five tracks, each offering a $10,000 top award. The tracks include Trustless Agent Implementation focusing on identity, reputation, and validation; x402 API Integration covering agent-to-agent and micropayments; MCP Server addressing Model Context Protocol servers; x402 Developer Tool emphasizing SDKs, infrastructure, and libraries; and x402 Agent Application highlighting real AI agent use cases.

The initiative is organized by the Solana Foundation in collaboration with Coinbase Developer Platform, Phantom, Merit Systems, Corbits, Crossmint, PayAI Network, ATXP, Gradient, Coral Protocol, and Trends.fun.

According to the published timeline, the kickoff took place on October 28th, the building phase runs from October 28th to November 11th, submissions are due by November 11th, and winners will be announced on November 17th.

The x402 Solana Hackathon is live 🔥



It’s time to build at the frontier of payments: internet native, designed for AI



$50,000 in prizes across 5 tracks 👇 pic.twitter.com/wEaS4AuY4P — Solana (@solana) October 28, 2025

Developers To Build Open-Source AI Agent Infrastructure And Payment Solutions Using x402 Protocol

The hackathon is conducted remotely, with participants expected to develop open-source infrastructure and applications that contribute to the advancement of the agent economy on Solana. The objective is to design tools that enable AI agents to perform autonomous transactions, create innovative payment mechanisms, or build functional agent-based applications. The initiative presents an opportunity to shape the way autonomous agents engage with the digital economy.

As outlined in the submission requirements, all submitted code must be open source. Each project must integrate the x402 protocol or relevant agent infrastructure within the Solana ecosystem. All programs are required to be deployed on either the Solana devnet or mainnet. Participants must also provide a demonstration video not exceeding three minutes to showcase their project and include comprehensive documentation detailing how the project can be operated and utilized.

