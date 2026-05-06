Solana And Google Cloud Introduce Pay.sh, Bringing Account-Free, Pay-Per-Use API Access To AI Agents

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Solana Foundation and Google Cloud launch Pay.sh, enabling AI agents to access and pay for APIs via Solana wallets using stablecoins, without accounts or subscriptions.

Solana Foundation, an organisation overseeing the development of Solana network, announced a collaboration with Google Cloud to introduce a new payment gateway designed for artificial intelligence agents, marking a shift in how software services are accessed and monetized. The initiative aims to allow autonomous systems to directly interact with application programming interfaces (APIs) and pay for usage through blockchain-based wallets without requiring traditional account creation or subscription models.

The newly introduced system, known as Pay.sh, enables AI agents to discover, access, and pay for APIs on a per-request basis using stablecoins on the Solana network. The service removes conventional barriers such as user registration, credential management, and billing setup, which have historically required human involvement. Instead, payments function as authentication, streamlining the interaction between software agents and enterprise-grade infrastructure.

Pay.sh Introduces Account-Free, Real-Time Payment Infrastructure

According to the announcement, AI has become central to modern software development and consumption, with agents increasingly performing tasks such as data retrieval, decision-making, and execution across multiple services within a single workflow. However, access to high-level APIs has remained constrained by manual onboarding processes. The new gateway is positioned as a solution to this limitation, enabling automated systems to operate more independently.

The Pay.sh framework integrates with several Google Cloud services, including Gemini, BigQuery, Vertex AI, and Cloud Run, alongside more than 50 third-party APIs. These services span sectors such as e-commerce, data analytics, communications, and blockchain infrastructure. Through a unified marketplace, agents can evaluate available endpoints, receive real-time pricing, and execute transactions instantly.

Technically, the gateway operates as an API proxy hosted on Google Cloud infrastructure. It intermediates between AI agents and service providers, handling payment settlement and request authorization. Each agent is identified by a Solana wallet, eliminating the need for traditional accounts or API keys. Transactions are conducted using stablecoins and are settled within seconds on Solana’s high-throughput blockchain, after which payments are reconciled with service providers.

The system also incorporates safeguards to maintain enterprise-level security and compliance. Requests are validated through verified endpoints, with rate limits, quotas, and access controls applied to ensure responsible usage. This approach allows organizations to expose their APIs to autonomous agents without compromising operational standards.

The platform is built on open protocols, including x402 and MPP, which are designed to facilitate machine-to-machine payments. The developers emphasize that the use of open standards allows broader participation, enabling third parties to integrate services or build on the framework. The project is also open-source, with its registry accessible for contributions from service providers seeking to make their APIs available to AI agents.

Introducing https://t.co/wP8Q8614MS, in collaboration with @googlecloud



For the first time agents can discover, access, and pay-per-request for APIs from Google Cloud including Gemini, BigQuery, Vertex AI, and more using stablecoins on Solana.



No accounts, no subscriptions,… pic.twitter.com/iV6Tc1t2fc — Solana Foundation (@SolanaFndn) May 5, 2026

In addition to its technical features, the initiative reflects a broader shift in digital commerce. By replacing fixed subscriptions with usage-based pricing, the model allows developers to pay only for the services they consume, while providers receive compensation proportional to actual demand. The system is further supported by partnerships within the Solana ecosystem, contributing to a growing network of accessible services.

The launch of Pay.sh represents an effort to redefine how software systems transact, moving toward a model where autonomous agents can independently access and pay for digital services in real time, without reliance on traditional financial or account-based frameworks.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

