SocialScan Launches Account-Centric Indexing Mining Game To Enhance Blockchain Data Analysis

In Brief SocialScan introduced the Account-Centric Indexing mini game, designed to help developers learn about blockchain data indexing.

Community-owned AI platform SocialScan introduced the Account-Centric Indexing (ACI) mini game, designed to help developers learn about blockchain data indexing.

The game allows developers to experience the role of blockchain data miners. Players interact with the game by clicking on addresses to initiate mining and indexing code, which reveals the account-centric features of each address within the ACI network. At Hemera Protocol, each account is characterized by a set of features, known as traits in the game, that reflect specific attributes related to a user’s wallet in the Web3 ecosystem. These traits reveal various aspects of user activity, behavior, and experience in the decentralized space. As players mine more addresses, they can discover increasingly rare traits, adding an element of excitement and discovery to the experience.

In order to start playing and earning, developers are encouraged to begin mining addresses linked to their accounts. Each mining operation will reveal traits associated with the addresses. Users will earn DAY tokens for each trait uncovered. Achievements such as completing a set number of mining operations or revealing specific traits will advance the user’s miner role. While users receive daily DAY tokens for mining, they can also speed up their progress by minting an in-app Mining Booster non-fungible token (NFT).

DAY is the official token of Hemera Protocol, a decentralized network focused on account-centric programmable indexing. Although the token has not yet officially launched, test DAY tokens earned through the game will serve as evidence of participation. This could potentially lead to future benefits, such as airdrops, once the token is officially released.

Hemera Protocol Joins Build Key Launch On BNB Chain, Rewards Active ACI Game Users

Hemera Protocol enhances cryptocurrency data by streamlining the analysis of blockchain accounts and enabling applications to query features from its ACI network. The protocol’s indexers handle raw blockchain data and offer semantic abstractions to applications through its User-Defined Functions (UDFs) module.

With the launch of its game, Hemera Protocol has also participated in the Build Key Launch on BNB Chain. This initiative allows projects to create “Build Keys”—ERC-721-like tokens with inherent value that are traded in a separate automated market maker (AMM) pool, where the price follows a dynamic bonding curve.

As part of this effort, Hemera Protocol will provide Build Keys to its most active users in the ACI mining game, offering additional incentives within the SocialScan ecosystem.

