SkyAI Becomes First Four.meme Presale To Surpass Major Solana Projects, Raising Over $50M

In Brief SkyAI has completed a pre-sale on Four.meme, raising a total of 83,343 BNB from 112,306 contributors—far surpassing the initial expectations.

Data infrastructure for large language models (LLMs), SkyAI has completed a pre-sale event on the Four.meme memecoin launchpad, attracting considerable attention and participation. The event raised a total of 83,343 BNB from 112,306 contributors—far surpassing the initial expectations.

The total amount of funds collected through the sale, estimated at approximately $50 million, exceeded the performance of several notable Solana-based pre-sale projects. Specifically, it brought in 1.28 times more than the PAIN project, 1.48 times more than BOBAOPPA, five times more than SLERF, and 28 times more than BOME, illustrating the strong interest and momentum behind SkyAI.

As outlined in the official pre-sale terms, the initial hard cap was set at 500 BNB—roughly $295,000. However, the campaign exceeded this cap by a factor of 166.68. Per the rules, all funds up to the hard cap will be directed toward providing liquidity, while any excess contributions will be refunded to participants.

Regarding token distribution, SkyAI stated that 80% of its tokens will be allocated to the public through the pre-sale, with allocation determined proportionally based on each participant’s contribution. The remaining 20% of tokens will be used to support liquidity pools.

A cryptocurrency influencer @ai_9684xtpa noted that the pre-sale conditions appear fair and balanced. On average, each participating address contributed approximately 0.02385 BNB, or about $14, though some participants may have contributed over 4 BNB. The project’s initial fully diluted valuation (FDV) is set at a relatively modest $369,000, allowing early participants the potential to open with a fourfold return. However, the analyst also cautioned that the launch may attract speculative activity, including ‘sniping,’ and urged participants to be mindful of associated risks.

SKYAI: What Is It?

SkyAI is a data infrastructure project designed to support the evolving needs of LLMs, aiming to bridge blockchain data with AI agents through a specialized extension of the Model Context Protocol, or MCP. This infrastructure is intended for use by developers, autonomous agents, and data providers who require scalable and real-time access to multi-chain data environments.

The project plans to introduce an enhanced version of the MCP that expands on existing capabilities while maintaining backward compatibility with standard MCP clients. To fully showcase the features of this extended protocol, SkyAI will also release a dedicated client tailored to its architecture.

Currently, SkyAI aggregates and supports blockchain data from both BNB Smart Chain (BSC) and Solana, offering a combined dataset exceeding 10 billion rows. As part of its broader vision, the project has introduced the idea of “data liquidity” and is preparing to launch an MCP-based marketplace. This marketplace is intended to foster an on-chain data economy, allowing for more dynamic and accessible exchange of blockchain-driven datasets tailored for AI integration.

