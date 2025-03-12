en en
Business News Report Technology
March 12, 2025

Singapore And Vietnam Strengthen Collaboration In Capital Markets Regulation And Digital Asset Framework

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: March 12, 2025 at 10:28 am Updated: March 12, 2025 at 10:28 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: March 12, 2025 at 10:28 am

In Brief

The Monetary Authority of Singapore and the State Securities Commission of Vietnam partnered to enhance the integrity and stability of their capital markets while strengthening the regulatory framework for digital assets in Vietnam.

Singapore And Vietnam Strengthen Collaboration In Capital Markets Regulation And Digital Asset Framework

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC) have announced a partnership aimed at enhancing the integrity and stability of their capital markets while fostering connectivity between the two nations. This collaboration will focus on strengthening the regulatory framework for digital assets in Vietnam.

Through a Letter of Intent (LOI), both agencies will promote the exchange of information regarding regulatory structures for capital markets and digital assets. Additionally, they will share expertise in areas such as anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing, as well as develop capacity-building initiatives and mutual experiences in the regulation and oversight of capital markets and digital assets.

MAS And SSC To Expand Cooperation With LOI

Representative of Capital Markets at the MAS, stated that Singapore and Vietnam have a longstanding partnership in capital markets, which has been reinforced through bilateral engagements and cooperation at various regional and international forums. He noted that the signing of the LOI highlights their mutual commitment to safeguarding the integrity and stability of their capital markets while enhancing cross-border connectivity. LOI would facilitate mutual learning and deepen collaboration between MAS and the SSC.

Meanwhile, Ms. Vu Thi Chan Phuong, Chairperson of the SSC, remarked that the relationship between Vietnam and Singapore has evolved into a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with economic, financial, and investment cooperation becoming increasingly profound and effective. 

She indicated that the LOI marks an important advancement, laying a foundation for both capital market regulators to enhance cooperation, exchange expertise, and share experiences. This, she added, would contribute to the overall development of the capital market and the digital asset sector, ultimately ensuring the integrity of the financial markets in both countries and the broader region. LOI is anticipated to promote stable, fair, transparent, and sustainable growth in the capital and digital asset markets of both nations moving forward.

Last year, the SSC engaged in discussions with MAS regarding the potential for the stock market, seeking MAS‘s assistance in refining regulations to promote the development of the Vietnamese stock market. This initiative received a favorable response, with both parties expressing a commitment to enhance cooperation. They also deliberated on various policies aimed at developing the stock market, including topics such as pre-trade margin exemptions, central counterparty partners (CCP), and clearing and settlement processes. 

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

