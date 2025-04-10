Shariah-Compliant Crypto Gaining Momentum In 2025: Key Projects Shaping The Future Of Islamic DeFi

Islamic Shariah-compliant cryptocurrencies have emerged as a growing niche, allowing Muslims to participate in the cryptocurrency market while adhering to their religious beliefs. This trend has prompted several mainstream projects to capitalize on the opportunity by launching offerings that align with Islamic principles.

With over 2 billion Muslims worldwide seeking financial services that align with their values, the demand for ethical cryptocurrency investments free from interest is on the rise. According to the latest report titled “Sharia-Compliant Crypto Products Fall Short of Demand,” the number of Shariah-compliant cryptocurrency platforms has increased in recent years to meet this growing demand.

Experts estimate that the broader Islamic finance market, driven in part by decentralized products, could reach $12.45 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate of 11.7%. These cryptocurrency products avoid practices such as riba (interest), gharar (excessive uncertainty or risk), and investments in haram (forbidden) industries like gambling and alcohol. Blockchain’s inherent transparency and decentralized nature align well with Islamic principles, contributing to its growing appeal in this space.

Additionally, the Islamic finance sector is expanding at a rate of over 10% annually, with projections extending into 2033. Shariah-compliant cryptocurrency projects are becoming a significant part of this expansion, particularly among younger Muslims. According to fintech studies, 85% of Gen Z Muslims express interest in exploring Islamic banking, further highlighting the potential for growth in this sector.

Shariah-Compliant Crypto Projects Gaining Momentum in 2025: HAQQ, Caiz, MRHB, Goldsand, And Sidra Chain Lead The Way

According to the study, several Shariah-compliant cryptocurrency projects are gaining attention in 2025, each contributing unique offerings to the ecosystem. These include HAQQ, Caiz, MRHB, Goldsand, and Sidra Chain, all aiming to make an impact in the industry.

Caiz focuses on providing Shariah-compliant financial tools, with its native token, CAIZcoin, facilitating transactions and staking. The system allows newly verified users to trigger the release of 7.75 CAIZcoins each, a mechanism designed to grow the ecosystem. The project has been certified by an in-house Shariah Supervisory Committee and utilizes the Islamic Federated Byzantine Agreement (IFBA) to secure consensus in accordance with Figh, Islamic law.

Goldsand, previously known as Inshallah, centers on halal staking for Muslim investors. Its flagship product, Goldsand, enables users to stake Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) without involving riba. Inshallah claims that around $4.5 million in digital assets have been staked on its protocol.

HAQQ Network is a Shariah-compliant blockchain ecosystem designed with scalability, speed, and decentralization in mind for the Muslim community. This Ethereum-compatible network supports smart contracts and is powered by Islamic Coin (ISLM), used for fees, staking, and governance, free of riba. The Evergreen DAO directs 10% of new ISLM tokens to Islamic charities and ecosystem development. Through partnerships, such as with DDCAP Group, HAQQ is focusing on creating industry-grade systems that address the increasing demand for ethical, Shariah-compliant infrastructure. Moreover, HAQQ is working on building a fully decentralized Shariah-compliant finance (DeFi) ecosystem, rather than focusing on a single application for a select few. Additionally, platforms like Brighty are linking ISLM to debit cards, while Atlas enables prepaid card purchases, Deenar Gold (DEEN) provides access to a halal gold-backed token, and Firoza Finance introduces Shariah-compliant investment pools through Mudarabah smart contracts, offering halal returns from real-world businesses.

MRHB Network is known for its DeFi solutions that strictly adhere to Shariah law. One such solution is its self-custodial Sahal Wallet, which allows users to hold and swap halal tokens across nine major blockchains, including Ethereum and BNB Chain. The platform’s M.I.R.O. staking system, based on the Islamic Ju’alah concept, rewards users who lock MRHB tokens to participate in governance or token reviews. To date, over 100 million MRHB tokens have been staked. A Shariah Governance Board oversees the project to ensure that all its products, including the TijarX tokenized commodity exchange and the Souq non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, remain compliant with Islamic principles.

Sidra Chain is another prominent project in the DeFi space, built around its SIDRA token. It offers a unique loyalty token distribution system, where users receive daily tokens that can be converted into digital assets within a network that avoids riba and haram industries. The project leverages smart contracts to enhance transaction transparency, and its Sidra Bank division provides digital Islamic banking services with low-fee offerings.

Exploring The Future Of Islamic DeFi

In 2025, Shariah-compliant cryptocurrencies are becoming more than a niche, representing a convergence of faith and financial technology that resonates with millions. Projects like HAQQ, Caiz, MRHB, and others demonstrate how innovation can align with traditional values while addressing the needs of modern finance.

One of the main challenges facing Islamic DeFi is the diversity in religious interpretations across different regions. Fatwa certifications can differ by country, making it difficult to establish uniform standards within the industry.

The integration of features such as gold-backed tokens, halal staking, peer-to-peer lending, and ethical investment pools will play a significant role in shaping the future of Islamic finance. This market is showing strong potential, and over the next decade, it is likely to expand in both reach and impact. The extent of this growth will depend on achieving regulatory clarity and gaining broader industry acceptance.

