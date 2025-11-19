sFOX And Nomura’s Laser Digital Partner To Expand Institutional Crypto Market Access

In Brief sFOX and Nomura’s Laser Digital have launched a joint liquidity offering to provide deeper market access, improved execution, and an infrastructure for institutional digital asset trading.

Provider of cryptocurrency and stablecoin infrastructure for businesses, sFOX and Laser Digital, the digital assets division of Nomura Group, have announced the launch of a joint institutional liquidity offering. The partnership brings together two established organizations focused on delivering institutional-level access, advanced execution capabilities, and resilient infrastructure in digital asset markets.

The collaboration is designed to provide institutional clients with deeper aggregated liquidity by integrating sFOX’s master order books with Laser Digital’s market-making expertise and credit capacity, aiming to enhance market depth and tighten spreads.

Execution quality is improved through optimized handling of block trades and derivative or structured transactions, leveraging diversified sourcing and sophisticated routing strategies.

Both firms maintain high standards of regulatory compliance across multiple jurisdictions, offering clients a framework of institutional-grade risk assurance. Additionally, operational efficiency is strengthened by providing access to products and services through consolidated channels, reducing friction in settlement, custody, and trading support.

Akbar Thobani, CEO of sFOX, stated that the partnership with Laser Digital aims to provide institutional clients with improved liquidity and execution capabilities. He emphasized that the collaboration reflects a commitment to offering extensive market access and deep order books, alongside the confidence, trust, and regulatory framework necessary for large-scale cryptocurrency trading.

Cameron Dickie, Head of Distribution in the Trading Division at Laser Digital, noted that the collaboration combines the firm’s traditional finance expertise, risk management practices, and market-making capabilities with sFOX’s liquidity network and execution technology. He highlighted that institutional engagement in digital assets requires both reliable performance and trust, which the partnership seeks to deliver.

Delivering Institutional-Grade Infrastructure And Liquidity Solutions For Global Digital Asset Markets

sFOX provides infrastructure designed to make digital assets accessible, efficient, and reliable for institutions and businesses globally. The platform consolidates liquidity from over 40 leading exchanges and OTCs across more than 150 markets, offering a master order book that facilitates improved pricing, reduced slippage, and expanded execution options. Recognized as a comprehensive cryptocurrency and stablecoin platform for institutional investors and businesses, sFOX delivers institutional-grade liquidity, security, and scalability, enabling firms to trade, settle, and leverage digital asset capabilities with confidence.

Laser Digital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nomura, focuses on connecting traditional finance with digital assets. The firm offers trading, market-making, cross-asset liquidity solutions, treasury and asset management, as well as venture and strategic investment services. Its trading operations feature quantitative-driven liquidity provision, market-making, token strategies, and the provision of live, executable two-way price streams in cash and derivatives for cryptocurrency and FX, all supported by rigorous risk management. Laser Digital has obtained the necessary regulatory licenses from Dubai’s VARA and Abu Dhabi’s ADGM.

