Sei Launches Pre-Installed App On Xiaomi Devices, Developing Payment Infrastructure To Drive Partnership Growth

In Brief Sei Network has partnered with Xiaomi to pre-install a crypto wallet and discovery app on new smartphones outside China and the US, enabling streamlined onboarding, access to dApps, and stablecoin payments across Xiaomi’s retail ecosystem.

Sei Network, a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain, announced a collaboration with global consumer electronics company Xiaomi to introduce a next-generation cryptocurrency wallet and discovery application pre-installed on all new Xiaomi smartphones sold outside mainland China and the United States. The initiative also plans to support stablecoin payments across Xiaomi’s expanding retail network.

The upcoming application is designed to offer a streamlined onboarding experience using Google and Xiaomi IDs, and will incorporate multi-party computation wallet security, curated access to leading decentralized applications, and support for both peer-to-peer transfers and consumer-to-business transactions.

The initial rollout will focus on regions with established cryptocurrency adoption, including Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and Africa, where Xiaomi holds a notable market presence. This approach aims to provide millions of people with their first exposure to cryptocurrency, particularly in countries where Xiaomi smartphones have significant market penetration, such as Greece and India.

Beyond digital infrastructure, the collaboration is intended to facilitate real-world blockchain payments across Xiaomi’s global retail and digital ecosystem. The integration will allow customers to purchase Xiaomi products, including smartphones and electric vehicles, using stablecoins native to Sei, such as USDC. Stablecoin payment functionality is expected to launch initially in Hong Kong and the European Union by the second quarter of 2026, with expansion to other regulatory-compliant markets to follow.

The scope of the partnership is notable within the blockchain industry. Xiaomi, consistently ranked among the world’s top three smartphone manufacturers with a 13% global market share, sold 168 million phones in 2024. The app will come pre-installed on new devices and will be promoted to existing users through Xiaomi’s advertising channels.

This initiative represents a strategic shift in blockchain adoption, embedding Web3 capabilities directly into devices and retail experiences that consumers already use, rather than requiring users to seek out cryptocurrency applications independently.

Sei Emerges As Leading High-Performance Blockchain Driving Fast, Low-Cost Transactions And Strong DeFi Activity

Sei is a blockchain platform designed to support fast and low-cost financial transactions, aiming to combine the network effects typically associated with Ethereum with the high performance of Solana. The network has processed over four billion transactions across more than 80 million wallets and is currently ranked as the leading EVM-compatible chain in terms of active users.

The development team is supported by prominent investors, including Multicoin, Jump, Coinbase Ventures, and Circle Ventures, and draws talent from companies such as Robinhood, Google, Coinbase, Databricks, Uber, and Goldman Sachs.

On-chain metrics indicate robust activity across the network, with substantial decentralized finance (DeFi) volumes and total value locked (TVL). These indicators place Sei among the top blockchain networks globally in terms of efficiency and transaction throughput.

