Security Alliance Partners With MetaMask, WalletConnect, Backpack, And Phantom For Phishing Protection Across Crypto Wallets

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Security Alliance has partnered with MetaMask, WalletConnect, Backpack, and Phantom to provide real-time, community-driven phishing protection for cryptocurrency users.

Cryptocurrency security research organization Security Alliance has formed partnerships with Metamask, WalletConnect, Backpack, and Phantom to provide end users with real-time protection against phishing attacks. This protection is enabled through the Verifiable Phishing Reports system, which allows individuals worldwide to contribute to detecting and preventing phishing threats.

Over the past two years, efforts have focused on countering various phishing operations such as Inferno Drainer, Angel Drainer, Ace Drainer, Riddance Drainer, and others. As defenses and mitigation strategies improved, attackers adapted in response. Faster updates to eth-phishing-detect prompted drainers to rotate landing pages more quickly, coordination with infrastructure providers led them to shift operations to offshore bulletproof hosting, and the deployment of automated URL scanning via the SEAL Phishing Bot encouraged the use of cloaking and anti-scanning measures. This ongoing contest often favored the attackers.

To shift the balance, work began on expanding community participation, culminating in the recent launch of the Verifiable Phishing Reporter. This tool enables users to submit phishing reports based on the exact content they encountered, accompanied by cryptographic verification to ensure authenticity. This approach allows reports to be processed automatically and securely in real time, overcoming advanced cloaking tactics without relying on manual review by security researchers. Through collaboration with MetaMask, WalletConnect, Backpack, and Phantom, these submissions now feed into an end-to-end system that leverages the decentralized nature of crypto networks to create a global protective framework, enabling individuals to help safeguard the wider community.

Strengthening Real-Time Phishing Protection Across Crypto Wallets

According to Derek Rein, CTO of WalletConnect, WalletConnect Certified ensures that every certified wallet alerts users when they encounter known scam sites. By collaborating with SEAL, the platform is extending these protections through access to SEAL’s scam domain database, reflecting a broader adoption of security standards across the industry and emphasizing the importance of integrating security best practices into wallet development.

Armani Ferrante, CEO of Backpack, notes that SEAL’s verifiable, real-time phishing protection allows users to engage safely with the crypto ecosystem through Backpack’s ‘explore’ feature, supporting the company’s ongoing commitment to enhancing digital asset security.

Kim Persson, Senior Engineer at Phantom, adds that security and user safety are fundamental priorities for Phantom, and the partnership with SEAL will improve domain security and provide stronger protections for users.

Efforts will continue to expand capabilities for detecting and mitigating emerging phishing threats, with the goal of enhancing collaboration and safeguarding cryptocurrency users.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

