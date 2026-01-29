Securitize And Cantor Equity Partners II Take Major Step Toward Business Combination With Form S-4 Filing

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Securitize has filed a Form S-4 with the SEC for its $1.25 billion SPAC merger with Cantor Equity Partners II, marking a key milestone in the institutional tokenization of real-world assets.

Securitize, a firm focused on the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs), disclosed that its wholly owned subsidiary, Securitize Holdings, has publicly submitted a registration statement on Form S-4 to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The filing relates to the previously announced proposed business combination with Cantor Equity Partners II, a special purpose acquisition company established to pursue mergers, asset acquisitions, or similar transactions, and sponsored by an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald.

The public submission follows an earlier confidential draft of the same registration statement, which was first disclosed on November 13th, and signals continued advancement through the SEC review process.

According to the filing, the registration statement contains a combined proxy statement and prospectus for the transaction, along with updated historical financial results for Securitize through September 30th, covering its activities in tokenized securities, fund administration, and digital asset infrastructure.

The document reports revenue of $55.6 million for the nine months ended September 30th, compared with $5.9 million during the same period in 2024, and revenue of $18.8 million for the year ended December 31st, up from $8.2 million in 2023.

The proposed transaction remains subject to regulatory review and standard closing requirements, including approval by Cantor Equity Partners II shareholders and the effectiveness of the registration statement, after which Securitize Holdings is expected to become a publicly listed entity.

Securitize SPAC Merger Signals Institutional Maturity Of The RWA Tokenization Market

Securitize manages more than $4 billion in assets under management as of November 2025, using blockchain-based infrastructure to issue and manage tokenized investment funds and equity products. The company works with a range of established global asset managers, including Apollo, BlackRock, Hamilton Lane, KKR, and VanEck, as part of its effort to bring traditional financial assets onto digital platforms.

Through its subsidiary entities, Securitize operates across several regulated functions within the US financial system, including serving as a registered broker-dealer, digital transfer agent, and fund administrator, while also running an Alternative Trading System that is regulated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The merger with Cantor Equity Partners II frames the deal as an important milestone for the broader RWA tokenization sector because of the firm’s established relationships with major institutional investors and its fast financial growth.

The transaction reportedly values Securitize at around $1.25 billion before new capital, making it one of the first blockchain-native infrastructure companies focused on tokenization to enter public markets via a SPAC business combination.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

