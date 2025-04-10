Sweet Integrates SCOR Token To Reward Sports Fans Through Web3 Gaming Experiences

In Brief Sweet announced the integration of SCOR into its ecosystem, allowing users to earn the token by participating in a variety of games and activities on the platform.

Global platform focused on enhancing fan engagement in sports, Sweet revealed the integration of the soon-to-be-released SCOR token into its Web3 ecosystem. Backed by the SCOR Foundation, this new digital rewards token is tailored for sports fans and interactive gaming enthusiasts. Users will be able to earn SCOR by participating in various games and activities within the platform. Once earned, SCOR can be used throughout the Sweet environment to access an array of benefits—including in-game enhancements, premium digital content, official sports merchandise, unique collectibles, season tickets, and other special experiences, both online and offline. This integration represents a step toward more immersive and rewarding fan participation in the sports world.

“Integrating $SCOR into our platform is all about making sports fandom even more exciting and rewarding. With the introduction of $SCOR, fans can now earn real rewards that enhance the connection between pro sports and their fans in a fun and rewarding way,” said Sweet CEO Tom Mizzone in a written statement. “$SCOR on Sweet offers a collection of sports mini-games themed around Sweet’s partnerships with professional sports teams and leagues, providing fun for both sports fans and Web3 enthusiasts. We’re delivering a rich, immersive experience that rewards fans who love sports,” he added.

SCOR’s introduction to the Sweet platform will first allow users to earn “Gems” by engaging with sports-focused Web3 games available through the SCOR on Sweet Telegram channel. These Gems can then be exchanged for SCOR tokens, which unlock further opportunities within the platform. Fans can use SCOR to complete interactive challenges, build streaks, access limited-edition sports collectibles, and obtain in-app upgrades—all of which are designed to enhance their experience and participation in the Sweet ecosystem. This approach aims to merge digital engagement with tangible rewards, strengthening fan involvement through gamified interaction.

SCOR is developed on The Open Network (TON) protocol, chosen for its speed, scalability, and ease of use, offering a streamlined blockchain experience. The token has a capped supply of 4 billion SCOR, designed to support a balanced and sustainable ecosystem. A large portion—44% of the total supply—is reserved for ecosystem expansion, helping to drive continuous engagement among fans, players, and partners. This strategic allocation is intended to fund game-based incentives, community rewards, and outreach efforts aimed at increasing participation in sports-themed digital environments.

In order to engage users early, SCOR on Sweet offers retro-style mini-games via Telegram where participants can earn Gems—digital points awarded for actions such as achieving high scores, completing games, inviting others, interacting in the community, linking wallets, or connecting a Sweet account. These early activities not only make the experience more interactive but also reward users based on their level of participation.

Once the public token generation event (TGE) takes place, users will be able to convert their earned Gems into SCOR tokens, gaining access to real-world and digital benefits within the Sweet ecosystem. This early reward system gives participants a head start in accumulating value, adding both excitement and utility to their engagement before the token officially launches.

Sweet develops and operates interactive Web3 games and digital experiences in collaboration with some of the most well-known names in sports and entertainment. Through creative, gamified platforms such as NHL Breakaway and MLS QUEST, Sweet enables fans to engage more deeply by playing games, collecting digital assets, trading items, and accessing exclusive content and rewards connected to their favorite athletes and teams. The company maintains long-term partnerships with major sports organizations—including the NHL, MLS, select Formula 1 and NBA teams—using its technology to create global fan engagement experiences that blend entertainment, interactivity, and loyalty-driven incentives.

