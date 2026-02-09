en en
News Report Technology
February 09, 2026

Ronin Confirms Saigon Testnet Move To Optimism, Signals Upcoming Mainnet Migration

Published: February 09, 2026 at 2:17 am Updated: February 09, 2026 at 2:17 am
In Brief

Ronin’s Saigon testnet has migrated to Optimism as part of its Ethereum-aligned Layer 2 transition, with mainnet migration planned in the coming months.

Ronin Confirms Saigon Testnet Move To Optimism, Signals Upcoming Mainnet Migration

Ronin, a blockchain platform focused on infrastructure for developer-led, player-owned digital economies, has confirmed that its Saigon test network has successfully completed a migration to Optimism, marking a major step in the network’s broader transition toward an Ethereum-aligned Layer 2 architecture. 

Developers planning to operate Saigon RPC nodes are advised to follow updated setup instructions, while regular users are not required to take any action, with games, applications, and the Ronin Wallet continuing to function as usual. The company indicated that, if the current timeline proceeds as expected, the mainnet migration will occur in the coming months.

Ronin said the production network is expected to undergo a similar migration in the coming months, in line with a previously announced Q1–Q2 target window. According to Ronin, the move is intended to improve transaction performance, provide a more balanced reward structure for developers, and enable the network to rely on Ethereum’s underlying security model. 

The Ronin Ecosystem Team is preparing a public town hall to outline the technical and operational impact of the migration. Developers planning to operate testnet nodes have been advised to update their infrastructure to support reth and op-node software and to use the latest state snapshot before restarting Saigon remote procedure call services. 

Saigon Testnet: Ronin’s Development Network For Smart Contracts, Protocol Upgrades, And Gaming-Focused Blockchain Apps

Saigon Testnet remains the official testing environment for the Ronin blockchain, allowing developers to deploy and evaluate smart contracts and decentralized applications without financial risk to the main network. 

The testnet is also used to trial protocol upgrades, including changes to consensus mechanisms such as delegated proof-of-stake, and to validate integrations with core tools and services such as the Ronin wallet, Katana, cross-chain bridges, and common token standards including ERC-20 and ERC-721.

Ronin is a blockchain network originally developed by Sky Mavis, the creators of the play-to-earn game Axie Infinity, to address scalability and cost issues on Ethereum by providing a faster, lower-fee environment specifically suited for gaming, NFTs, and related decentralized applications.

Disclaimer

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3.

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.