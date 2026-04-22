Robinhood Ventures Fund I Invests $75M In OpenAI, Expanding Retail Access To Private AI Companies

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Robinhood Ventures Fund I invests $75M in OpenAI, expanding retail access to private markets via its NYSE-listed fund, amid rising private company valuations and declining public listings.

Financial services company Robinhood announced that its investment vehicle, Robinhood Ventures Fund I, has completed a new allocation into OpenAI, marking one of the fund’s most significant positions to date. According to the announcement, the fund acquired approximately $75 million worth of common stock in the AI research and deployment firm.

Robinhood Ventures Fund I, the first fund launched under Robinhood’s venture investment arm, began trading on the New York Stock Exchange past March, under the ticker symbol RVI. Structured as a closed-end fund, it is designed to provide exposure to a curated portfolio of private companies that are typically not accessible through public markets. The portfolio currently includes a range of high-profile firms such as Airwallex, Databricks, ElevenLabs, Revolut, and Stripe, among others, with additional investments expected over time.

Its structure differs from traditional private market vehicles by lowering barriers to entry. It does not require investor accreditation or minimum investment thresholds and operates with a comparatively simplified fee model, omitting performance-based fees. This approach is intended to broaden participation in private market opportunities, particularly among retail investors who have historically been excluded from such investments.

Introducing Robinhood Ventures Fund I’s latest investment: OpenAI.



Private markets are no longer just for the elite. We’re expanding access to the frontier companies who are helping shape the future of AI, fintech, and beyond.



Learn more: https://t.co/FxHWYbYCB6 — Robinhood (@RobinhoodApp) April 22, 2026

Shifting Market Dynamics And Expanding Retail Access To Private Investments

“OpenAI is one of the frontier artificial intelligence companies, and we are incredibly proud to add them to the Fund,” said Sarah Pinto, President of Robinhood Ventures Fund I in a written statement. “As one of RVI’s largest investments to date, this underscores our core mission to provide everyday investors with access to what we believe are transformative companies shaping the future,” she added.

The investment aligns with broader trends in capital markets, where access to private companies has become increasingly relevant as the number of publicly listed firms declines. Data cited in the announcement indicates that the number of publicly traded companies in the United States has decreased from approximately 7,000 in 2000 to around 4,000 by 2025. At the same time, companies are remaining private for longer periods while continuing to grow in scale and valuation.

As of April 2024, private companies significantly outnumbered public firms, with more than 6.5 times as many operating in the United States. The total estimated value of these private enterprises exceeded $10 trillion in the first quarter of 2025, underscoring the increasing importance of private markets within the broader financial ecosystem.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

