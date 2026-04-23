Robinhood Secures In-Principle Approval From MAS To Expand Brokerage Services Across Singapore

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Robinhood receives in-principle approval from MAS to launch brokerage services in Singapore, expanding access to trading, derivatives, custody, and investment products across Asia-Pacific.

Robinhood, a financial technology company known for its commission-free trading model and its efforts to broaden retail access to financial markets, has announced that it has received in-principle approval (IPA) from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to provide brokerage services in the country.

The approval represents a preliminary regulatory step that allows the company to move toward offering a wider range of investment services in Singapore, subject to final authorization. According to the announcement, the planned services include trading in securities, exchange-traded derivatives, custody solutions, product financing, and access to collective investment funds.

Patrick Chan, Head of Asia at Robinhood, described Singapore as a strategically important market for the company, citing its regulatory framework, high level of digital adoption, and expanding base of retail investors. He stated that the environment positions the country as a suitable regional hub for the firm’s long-term objectives and its broader goal of expanding access to financial markets for retail investors.

The in-principle approval is expected to support Robinhood’s efforts to establish a more comprehensive brokerage presence in Singapore. The company indicated that its operations in the country will contribute to its broader Asia-Pacific strategy, where Singapore functions as the regional headquarters. This regional presence is further supported by Bitstamp Asia Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Robinhood, which holds a Major Payment Institution (MPI) license issued by MAS.

Through its local expansion, the company aims to provide investors in Singapore with access to global financial markets and a broader set of investment tools. The initiative aligns with its stated objective of expanding participation in financial systems through digital platforms and reducing traditional barriers to market entry.

Robinhood Expands Consumer Finance Strategy While Increasing Venture Exposure

Robinhood is widely recognized for introducing commission-free stock trading, a model that contributed to increased retail participation in equity markets. The company positions its platform as a consumer-focused financial ecosystem designed for a new generation of investors, emphasizing accessibility and user-centric financial tools.

Robinhood has also been active in investment initiatives through its venture-focused activities. The firm yesterday disclosed that its investment vehicle, Robinhood Ventures Fund I, completed a significant allocation into OpenAI, acquiring approximately $75 million worth of common stock in the artificial intelligence company. The transaction was described as one of the fund’s larger positions to date, reflecting continued interest in artificial intelligence as a strategic investment theme.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

