Robinhood Launches Arbitrum‑Powered Layer 2 Testnet To Advance On‑Chain Financial Infrastructure

In Brief Robinhood has opened its Arbitrum‑based Layer 2 testnet, giving developers early access to core infrastructure and tools ahead of the network’s planned mainnet release.

Cryptocurrency trading platform Robinhood announced the launch of the public testnet for Robinhood Chain, an Ethereum Layer 2 network developed using Arbitrum technology.

The initiative is presented as a step toward expanding the development of on‑chain financial services, with an emphasis on tokenized real‑world and digital assets. The testnet phase introduces the core framework of Robinhood Chain, allowing developers to begin experimenting with the network ahead of an eventual mainnet release.

This stage establishes the underlying infrastructure required for developers to build and validate applications on Robinhood Chain. Several infrastructure providers, including Alchemy, Allium, Chainlink, LayerZero, and TRM, have already begun integrating with the network, with additional partners expected to join during the early testnet period. The platform notes that it intends to engage with more builders, partners, and institutions as preparations for the mainnet continue throughout the year.

Robinhood Chain Testnet Opens With Full Ethereum Tooling And Early Infrastructure Integrations

With the launch of the public testnet, participants gain access to entry points for interacting with the Robinhood Chain test environment, developer documentation hosted on the official Robinhood site, compatibility with standard Ethereum development tools supported by Arbitrum technology, and early infrastructure integrations from ecosystem partners such as Alchemy, Allium, Chainlink, LayerZero, and TRM. The testnet is designed to support initial experimentation, identify potential technical issues, strengthen network reliability, and establish a foundation for developers ahead of the forthcoming mainnet deployment.

The development approach for Robinhood Chain draws on Robinhood’s existing infrastructure and operational experience, combined with the scalability and customization features of Arbitrum. The network has been created with an emphasis on reliability, security, and regulatory considerations. It enables seamless bridging and self‑custody and is structured to support the creation of financial‑grade decentralized applications, including platforms for tokenized assets, lending services, and perpetual futures trading.

In the months ahead, developers working on Robinhood Chain will gain access to testnet‑only assets—such as Stock Tokens—for integration testing, the ability to conduct direct testing through Robinhood Wallet, and a development environment aligned with familiar Ethereum and Arbitrum tooling.

