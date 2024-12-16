RISC Zero Releases zkVM 1.2, Introducing App-Defined Precompiles Feature

In Brief RISC Zero has introduced “application-defined” precompiles for its zkVM 1.2, enabling developers to build ZK apps by including precompiles within them rather than in the zkVM.

Zero-knowledge (ZK) verifiable general computing platform, RISC Zero has introduced “application-defined” precompiles for its Zero-Knowledge Virtual Machine (zkVM) 1.2. This innovation enables developers to build high-performance ZK applications by including precompiles within the application itself rather than within the zkVM.

zkVM 1.2 brings a notable advancement in how precompiles function. Unlike traditional precompiles, which require coordination between developers, provers, and verifiers, its application-defined precompiles offer several benefits. These include enabling developers to deploy new precompiles without updating on-chain verifier contracts or coordinating with provers to use a new circuit. Additionally, developers can optimize their applications without forking the zkVM or modifying existing systems.

The platform is designed to operate on the Boundless protocol, enhancing ZK performance across all chains. This independence enables developers to optimize their applications immediately, while proof providers can support any application without special configurations, laying a strong foundation for the future of decentralized proving.

For Boundless, this method offers users greater control, as it eliminates the need for applications and provers to agree on a matching set of precompiles. It also ensures minimal disruption for production projects since new precompiles can be added without necessitating a new verifier contract.

The performance benefits of these precompiles are immediately apparent. For example, Automata, a partner, integrated RISC Zero’s RSA precompile and reduced their guest program’s cycle count from 39 million to 217,000, resulting in approximately a 180x reduction in costs.

What Is RISC Zero And Boundless?

RISC Zero is focused on developing infrastructure and tools that enable developers globally to create software leveraging ZK technology. Its zkVM allows users to prove the correct execution of arbitrary Rust code. By enabling the use of existing Rust packages, RISC Zero’s zkVM streamlines the creation of reliable, verifiable software applications that incorporate ZK proofs.

Recently, RISC Zero opened its ZK protocol, Boundless, for developer access. This enables unlimited execution without the need to migrate existing systems or update verification contracts. Developers can now quickly build and deploy ZK applications on any blockchain while benefiting from free access to the proving service offered by Boundless.

