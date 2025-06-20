Ripple, WhiteBit, Bitget & More: Crypto Partnerships In June 2025

In Brief A surge of high-impact crypto partnerships in mid-June 2025 signaled deeper integration of digital assets across sports, finance, retail, and regulatory sectors worldwide.

The second half of June 2025 started with a wave of strategic crypto partnerships shaping finance, sports, travel, and compliance. From Juventus and WhiteBit teaming up in Serie A to Ripple investing in APAC blockchain talent, these alliances signal a growing fusion of digital assets with mainstream industries worldwide.

Juventus and WhiteBit Kick Off €5M Crypto Partnership Ahead of Club World Cup

Juventus has announced a new three-year partnership with cryptocurrency exchange WhiteBit, naming the platform as the club’s official sleeve sponsor and cryptocurrency exchange partner. Valued at €5 million per year, the deal marks one of Juventus’s most prominent crypto collaborations to date and further strengthens its push into digital assets.

WhiteBit’s logo will debut on Juventus’s men’s first-team kits during the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup clash against Al Ain on June 18. The branding deal replaces previous short-term sleeve sponsor Azimut, and offers WhiteBit a high-visibility entry point into global sports marketing.

Juventus CEO Maurizio Scanavino noted the shared “commitment to innovation and excellence” between the two brands, emphasizing the potential for fan engagement through blockchain technology. WhiteBit’s CEO Volodymyr Nosov echoed the sentiment, positioning the partnership as a way to “make cryptocurrency more accessible” to football’s massive global audience.

The partnership adds to WhiteBit’s growing sports sponsorship portfolio, which already includes La Liga giants Barcelona. For Juventus, it’s another step in diversifying commercial revenues while embracing new digital experiences. As crypto finds firmer footing in elite sport, this collaboration signals a growing trend of tech-driven alliances reshaping how fans engage with their teams.

Cointelegraph and Nansen Partner to Bring Onchain Data Into the Heart of Crypto Journalism

In a move set to redefine data-driven crypto journalism, Cointelegraph has partnered with blockchain analytics powerhouse Nansen to embed real-time onchain intelligence directly into its editorial workflow. As part of the agreement, Nansen becomes Cointelegraph’s official onchain data provider, supporting its global newsroom with deep analytics across articles, research, and social content.

The integration brings Nansen’s AI-powered insights—built on millions of labeled wallets and live blockchain feeds—into coverage of key Web3 sectors, from DeFi and memecoins to smart money flows and security exploits. The goal: empower Cointelegraph’s readers with transparent, high-fidelity insights backed by blockchain data.

“Data-driven reporting is the backbone of credible crypto journalism,” said Cointelegraph CEO Yana Prikhodchenko, who emphasized that this partnership will enable “faster and more transparent coverage” of the ever-evolving Web3 landscape.

Nansen CEO Alex Svanevik praised the collaboration as a “big step in bringing smart onchain insights to a wider audience,” aligning with Nansen’s mission to empower investors, builders, and analysts with actionable blockchain intelligence.

Together, Cointelegraph and Nansen are setting a new standard for crypto media—where storytelling is reinforced by real-time onchain data, and journalism becomes a bridge between information and user empowerment in Web3.

Pinterest and Instacart Partner to Turn Inspiration Into Instant Grocery Delivery

Pinterest and Instacart have launched a new retail media alliance that allows Pinterest ads to become instantly shoppable via Instacart’s delivery infrastructure. The partnership aims to bridge the gap between visual discovery and real-world purchases—turning pinned inspiration into grocery orders delivered in as little as 30 minutes.

Announced on June 16, the collaboration kicks off with select Pinterest advertisers gaining access to Instacart’s first-party audience segments—offering brands the ability to target users based on actual retail behavior. Later phases will introduce closed-loop measurement capabilities, tying Pinterest ad engagement directly to product sales within the Instacart Marketplace.

“This transforms discovery into purchase in just a few clicks,” said Pinterest VP of Product Samir Pradhan. Instacart’s Ali Miller added that the partnership gives brands “a more targeted way to reach high-intent Pinterest users at the right moment.”

The move further expands Instacart’s growing retail media network, which already spans over 220 e-commerce grocery sites, Caper Carts in physical stores, and off-platform collaborations like its recent YouTube integration.

As retail media becomes a critical revenue stream for digital platforms, the Pinterest–Instacart collaboration offers a glimpse into the future of contextual commerce—where inspiration, targeting, and fulfillment converge into a seamless, data-driven user experience.

Finoa and Crypto Risk Metrics Launch MiCAR-Ready White Paper Toolkit for EU Crypto Projects

Finoa has partnered with Crypto Risk Metrics to introduce a white paper solution specifically designed to meet the requirements of the European Union’s upcoming Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR). This collaboration offers crypto service providers and token issuers a streamlined way to ensure compliance as MiCAR enforcement nears.

MiCAR, set to reshape the EU crypto landscape, mandates detailed white papers outlining project risks, token mechanics, and regulatory disclosures for public listings. The Finoa–Crypto Risk Metrics toolkit delivers ready-made templates, risk categorizations, and guidance tailored to these standards—simplifying a process that many projects find burdensome.

“Meeting MiCAR’s white paper requirement is essential for every project targeting the EU market,” said Finoa Co-Founder Christopher May. “With this partnership, we’re helping clients meet those demands early and effectively.”

Crypto Risk Metrics CEO Tim Zölitz added, “We support projects from testnet to mainnet, ensuring they launch with regulatory confidence. The result is stronger consumer protection and faster access to European markets.”

By offering a plug-and-play solution for MiCAR compliance, Finoa and Crypto Risk Metrics are addressing a major industry pain point—empowering both startups and institutions to stay ahead of regulation without losing time or momentum.

OpenPayd Partners with Circle to Bring Seamless Stablecoin Infrastructure to 750+ Businesses

OpenPayd has announced a strategic partnership with Circle to integrate stablecoin infrastructure into its enterprise payment platform. The collaboration enables OpenPayd’s 750+ clients—including OKX, Bitstamp, and Nexo—to convert fiat to USDC and back, bridging traditional banking systems with blockchain-based payment rails.

Through the integration with Circle Wallets, OpenPayd clients can now access faster liquidity, programmable payment flows, and reduced settlement costs—ideal for businesses operating across borders and outside of conventional banking hours. The move positions OpenPayd, which processes over €130 billion annually, at the center of stablecoin-enabled financial services.

“Stablecoins will be foundational to the next era of financial services,” said Iana Dimitrova, CEO of OpenPayd. “Our partnership with Circle places us—and our clients—at the heart of that transformation.”

Circle’s USDC, a regulated and reserve-backed stablecoin, operates across multiple blockchain networks. With this integration, OpenPayd extends its rails-agnostic API platform to include digital currency infrastructure—offering treasury automation, FX services, and embedded banking tools in one place.

“Together, we’re advancing real-world stablecoin utility,” said Sanja Kon, VP of Partnerships at Circle. As stablecoins gain global momentum, this alliance creates a powerful bridge between traditional finance and Web3 payments.

CoinW Doubles Down on LATAM Expansion with Secure Trading and Regional Partnerships

CoinW, a major global cryptocurrency exchange with over 10 million users, has unveiled an ambitious push into Latin America (LATAM), aiming to accelerate crypto adoption across a region grappling with inflation, currency instability, and limited banking access.

With countries like Brazil, Mexico, Venezuela, and Argentina ranking among the world’s most active crypto markets, LATAM has seen a 42.5% year-over-year growth in crypto usage. CoinW is positioning itself as the go-to exchange by offering advanced trading tools—spot, futures, and ETFs—alongside low fees, institutional-grade security, and multilingual support.

“CoinW is proud to expand in Latin America and support the region’s digital financial growth,” said Nassar Al Ackchar, Chief Strategy Officer. “We’re committed to empowering LATAM users with the tools to thrive in the crypto economy.”

The exchange is planning localized campaigns, education initiatives, and strategic partnerships across LATAM, including potential collaborations with football leagues and cultural influencers to tap into the region’s deep passion for sport and entertainment. CoinW’s roadmap also includes stablecoin-powered solutions for remittances and savings.

By blending accessibility, security, and local relevance, CoinW aims to become a cornerstone of LATAM’s rapidly evolving crypto ecosystem—and a trusted platform amid ongoing financial volatility.

