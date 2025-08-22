Ripple And SBI VC Trade Collaborate To Introduce RLUSD Stablecoin In Japan By Q1 2026

In Brief Ripple and SBI VC Trade have signed an MOU to distribute the enterprise-grade stablecoin RLUSD in Japan, targeting a Q1 2026 launch to expand market options and provide a compliant, transparent bridge between traditional and decentralized finance.

Provider of enterprise blockchain and cryptocurrency solutions, Ripple and SBI VC Trade, a subsidiary of SBI Group and licensed Electronic Payment Instruments Exchange Service Provider in Japan, have signed a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore the distribution of Ripple USD (RLUSD) in Japan.

The stablecoin market, currently valued at nearly $300 billion, is projected to expand into the trillions in the coming years, with future adoption expected to be driven by practical utility and institutional demand. RLUSD is designed as an enterprise-grade stablecoin emphasizing compliance and transparency.

It is fully backed by high-quality reserves, including US dollar deposits, short-term US government securities, and other cash equivalents, with monthly attestations provided by an independent accounting firm. This focus on regulatory clarity aims to differentiate RLUSD from other stablecoins and deliver the security standards required by institutional participants.

SBI VC Trade And Ripple Plan RLUSD Launch In Japan For Q1 2026

SBI VC Trade CEO Tomohiko Kondo highlighted in a written statement that SBI Group has been at the forefront of cryptocurrency and blockchain development in Japan, being the first company to obtain the Electronic Payment Instrument Exchange Service Provider License and begin handling stablecoins. He explained that the introduction of RLUSD would not only expand stablecoin options in the Japanese market but also represent a step forward in reliability and convenience, as well as in accelerating the convergence of finance and digital technology.

Ripple’s Senior Vice President of Stablecoins, Jack McDonald, further noted that the partnership with SBI has always focused on more than just technology, emphasizing the goal of creating a trusted and compliant financial future. He described the distribution of RLUSD in Japan with SBI VC Trade as the culmination of that effort, highlighting that RLUSD is intended to serve as an industry standard and provide a reliable, efficient bridge between traditional and decentralized finance (DeFi). The partnership is set to enhance stablecoin utility in Japan and establish a new benchmark for the market.

SBI VC Trade aims to make RLUSD available in Japan during the first quarter of 2026.

Ripple is a prominent provider of digital asset infrastructure for financial institutions, offering software designed to improve efficiency, reduce operational friction, and support innovation in global finance. Its solutions utilize the XRP Ledger and its native digital asset, XRP, which was specifically developed to enable fast, low-cost, and highly scalable transactions for both developers and financial services.

Recently, Ripple enhanced the multichain capabilities of the XRPL by integrating Wormhole, a cross-chain interoperability protocol. This integration enables connectivity with the XRPL mainnet as well as the XRPL EVM Sidechain.

