News Report Technology
August 22, 2025

Ripple And SBI VC Trade Collaborate To Introduce RLUSD Stablecoin In Japan By Q1 2026

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: August 22, 2025 at 4:17 am Updated: August 22, 2025 at 4:17 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: August 22, 2025 at 4:17 am

In Brief

Ripple and SBI VC Trade have signed an MOU to distribute the enterprise-grade stablecoin RLUSD in Japan, targeting a Q1 2026 launch to expand market options and provide a compliant, transparent bridge between traditional and decentralized finance.

Enterprise-Grade Stablecoin RLUSD Set For Japanese Market As Ripple And SBI VC Trade Sign MOU

Provider of enterprise blockchain and cryptocurrency solutions, Ripple and SBI VC Trade, a subsidiary of SBI Group and licensed Electronic Payment Instruments Exchange Service Provider in Japan, have signed a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore the distribution of Ripple USD (RLUSD) in Japan.

The stablecoin market, currently valued at nearly $300 billion, is projected to expand into the trillions in the coming years, with future adoption expected to be driven by practical utility and institutional demand. RLUSD is designed as an enterprise-grade stablecoin emphasizing compliance and transparency. 

It is fully backed by high-quality reserves, including US dollar deposits, short-term US government securities, and other cash equivalents, with monthly attestations provided by an independent accounting firm. This focus on regulatory clarity aims to differentiate RLUSD from other stablecoins and deliver the security standards required by institutional participants.

SBI VC Trade And Ripple Plan RLUSD Launch In Japan For Q1 2026

SBI VC Trade CEO Tomohiko Kondo highlighted in a written statement that SBI Group has been at the forefront of cryptocurrency and blockchain development in Japan, being the first company to obtain the Electronic Payment Instrument Exchange Service Provider License and begin handling stablecoins. He explained that the introduction of RLUSD would not only expand stablecoin options in the Japanese market but also represent a step forward in reliability and convenience, as well as in accelerating the convergence of finance and digital technology. 

Ripple’s Senior Vice President of Stablecoins, Jack McDonald, further noted that the partnership with SBI has always focused on more than just technology, emphasizing the goal of creating a trusted and compliant financial future. He described the distribution of RLUSD in Japan with SBI VC Trade as the culmination of that effort, highlighting that RLUSD is intended to serve as an industry standard and provide a reliable, efficient bridge between traditional and decentralized finance (DeFi). The partnership is set to enhance stablecoin utility in Japan and establish a new benchmark for the market.

SBI VC Trade aims to make RLUSD available in Japan during the first quarter of 2026.

Ripple is a prominent provider of digital asset infrastructure for financial institutions, offering software designed to improve efficiency, reduce operational friction, and support innovation in global finance. Its solutions utilize the XRP Ledger and its native digital asset, XRP, which was specifically developed to enable fast, low-cost, and highly scalable transactions for both developers and financial services.

Recently, Ripple enhanced the multichain capabilities of the XRPL by integrating Wormhole, a cross-chain interoperability protocol. This integration enables connectivity with the XRPL mainnet as well as the XRPL EVM Sidechain.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.