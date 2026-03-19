Rhino.fi Launches Stablecoin 1:1, Enabling Neobanks And Fintech Firms To Settle Stablecoins Like Dollars

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Rhino.fi has launched Stablecoin 1:1 to provide fintechs with predictable, transparent settlement of USD-pegged stablecoins across multiple blockchains by eliminating hidden spreads and reducing transaction uncertainty. Rhino.fi has launched Stablecoin 1:1 to provide fintechs with predictable, transparent settlement of USD-pegged stablecoins across multiple blockchains by eliminating hidden spreads and reducing transaction uncertainty.

Rhino.fi announced the launch of Stablecoin 1:1, a solution designed to provide neobanks and fintech companies with a consistent method for accepting and settling USD-pegged stablecoins across more than 25 blockchain networks, with transparent pricing and no hidden spreads.

While stablecoins are structured to maintain parity with the US dollar, actual transaction outcomes can diverge from a strict 1:1 value due to conversion spreads and the complexity of routing across multiple networks. According to research published in the European Journal of Finance, leading USD-pegged stablecoins carry an average annualized devaluation probability of around 60 basis points under typical conditions, increasing to over 200 basis points during periods of market volatility. This introduces uncertainty for fintech firms handling such assets, adding variability to settlement values and prompting the recurring question: “What will I actually receive?”

Even relatively small spreads can lead to measurable financial impact at scale. For example, a business processing $10 million per month in a mix of stablecoins and incurring a loss of 5 basis points (0.05%) due to conversion and routing inefficiencies could experience approximately $5,000 in monthly losses.

Stablecoin 1:1 To Deliver Predictable Cross-Chain Settlement For Fintechs

Stablecoin 1:1 is designed to address this issue by continuously monitoring global exchange rates between USDC and USDT and offering a fixed 1:1 conversion with a clearly defined fee structure. Businesses can determine whether to absorb these fees or pass them on to customers, depending on their pricing approach.

The model builds on expectations previously set in the consumer market, where companies such as Revolut introduced 1:1 USD-to-stablecoin conversions. Rhino.fi’s approach extends this level of transparency to business infrastructure, allowing firms to process and settle dollar-backed assets across multiple blockchain networks while treating USDT and USDC as equivalent representations of USD regardless of origin.

Rhino.fi has spent several years developing API-based infrastructure for stablecoin deposits and settlement, with Stablecoin 1:1 representing a recent addition tailored to support payments, remittances, and business-to-business invoicing at scale.

“Stablecoins are meant to be dollars on the internet, but businesses still experience them like fragmented liquidity and unpredictable outcomes,” said Will Harborne, CEO of Rhino.fi in a written statement. “Stablecoin 1:1 is our step toward making digital dollars truly usable at scale,” he added.

The solution supports USDT and USDC across more than 25 blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Tron, TON, Base, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Solana. Safeguards are implemented at both the client and end-user levels to mitigate the risk of arbitrage. WirexPay is participating in the rollout as an early design partner.

As stablecoins continue to be integrated into payment infrastructure, the importance of transparency and predictability has increased, supported by regulatory developments such as the MiCA framework in Europe and broader global regulatory engagement with stablecoin-based payment systems.

“We’re taking away the ‘which stablecoin, which chain, what will I receive?’ problem,” said Lexi Short, CGO of Rhino.fi in a written statement. “Predictability is what turns stablecoins from a crypto feature into real payment infrastructure,” she added.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

