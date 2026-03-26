Revolut Surpasses $1.2B In On-Chain Transactions On Polygon, Reinforcing Its Blockchain Strategy

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Revolut has processed over $1.2 billion in stablecoin transactions on Polygon, helping the network lead blockchain transaction volume while demonstrating scalable, low-cost, institutional-grade payments.

Polygon Labs announced that Revolut, Europe’s largest digital bank with over 65 million customers, has surpassed $1.2 billion in cumulative transaction volume on the Polygon network, contributing to Polygon achieving the highest transaction count among blockchain networks for the month and highlighting a growing shift of everyday payments onto blockchain infrastructure.

The development comes amid longstanding challenges in cross-border payments, where correspondent banking remains slow and costly. According to World Bank data, sending money internationally still averages 6.49% in fees, with traditional banks often charging more than 14%, far above the UN Sustainable Development Goals target of under 3% by 2030.

Revolut’s integration with Polygon allows users in the UK and European Economic Area to transfer USDC, USDT, and POL with near-instant settlement, reducing costs compared with other chains. Gas fees on Polygon are significantly lower, reportedly up to 426 times cheaper than Ethereum and four times cheaper than Solana, while stablecoin-to-USD conversion on Revolut occurs at a 1:1 rate with no hidden spreads.

The milestone coincides with Revolut’s participation in the UK Financial Conduct Authority’s regulatory sandbox for stablecoin testing, where the neobank will pilot a pound-pegged stablecoin. The company is also reportedly exploring a secondary share sale that could value it at over $100 billion ahead of a potential IPO of up to $150 billion.

“Legacy banking infrastructure still makes international money movement slow and costly; Revolut crossing $1 billion on Polygon proves there’s a better way,” said Marc Boiron, CEO of Polygon Labs in a written statement. “We’re not asking people to change how they send money. We’re modernizing the settlement layer underneath it for scale, speed, and cost. Same app, same experience, radically better economics,” he added.

Polygon Emerges As Stablecoin Leader, Processing 20M USDC Transactions In A Single Weekend

Recent data indicates Polygon leading major blockchains in stablecoin activity, processing over 20 million USDC transactions in a single weekend. Polygon has also expanded its ecosystem through acquisitions such as Coinme and Sequence, and launched the Open Money Stack, an integrated suite of blockchain-based payment and stablecoin services designed to streamline institutional money movement by consolidating wallets, compliant on/off-ramps, and liquidity infrastructure into a single integration.

Revolut’s use of Polygon demonstrates the network’s capacity to support real-scale, institutional-grade payments while maintaining a familiar user experience. POL, Polygon’s native token, is available on Revolut for trading and staking with yields up to 4% APY, while the Revolut Ramp feature allows fiat-to-crypto transfers directly into Polygon wallets.

The $1.2 billion milestone coincides with Revolut’s reported 156% year-over-year growth in stablecoin payments in 2025, totaling approximately $10.5 billion across supported chains. Polygon currently manages over $3 billion in stablecoin supply, processes an average of six million transactions per day, and settles payments in roughly two seconds at an average cost of $0.008 per transaction. Revolut joins a growing list of enterprises leveraging Polygon, including Mastercard, Stripe, Robinhood, Grab, Calastone, Reliance Jio, Paxos, Flutterwave, and AlloyX, with Paxos recently exceeding $1.3 billion in transaction volume on the network.

“This milestone reflects what happens when you combine world-class fintech with infrastructure purpose-built for scale,” said Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon and CEO of Polygon Foundation in a written statement. “Revolut’s users don’t need to understand blockchain. They just experience faster, cheaper money movement. That invisible integration is exactly how mainstream adoption happens,” he added.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

