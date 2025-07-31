Report: Bitget Surges To 7.2% Global Derivatives Market Share, Ranks Among Top 3

In Brief Bitget, in collaboration with Bitcoin.com, has released an educational report on crypto derivatives, highlighting its rise to the third-largest global derivatives exchange with a 7.2% market share and offering a comparative analysis of CEX and DEX platforms for new market participants.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget, in collaboration with Bitcoin.com, has published the educational report titled “Crypto Derivatives 101 – Market Breakdown: Who’s Winning the Race?” Structured as an introductory resource for individuals entering the derivatives sector, the publication also outlines Bitget’s recent growth, noting a market share increase to 7.2% in 2025 from 4.6% earlier in the year.

According to the report, Bitget has become the third-largest derivatives exchange globally by trading volume. In April 2025, the exchange recorded $92 billion in futures transactions. Its market share growth positions it directly behind Binance and OKX. While Binance maintains a leading 38% share, Bitget’s expansion is attributed to rising retail participation and growing institutional interest, especially in Ethereum-based derivatives. Within this segment, Bitget has surpassed Binance in liquidity across specific trading intervals.

“We believe educational access is foundational,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget, in a written statement. “Crypto derivatives have often been misunderstood or seen as overly complex, especially by new users. With this guide, we aim to change that. We want to ensure that both retail and institutional users feel empowered to understand, navigate, and leverage the powerful tools available to them. Bitget is proud to be leading this industry with a user-first approach, backed by AI-powered tools, liquidity innovations, and a commitment to transparency and accessibility,” she added.

The “Crypto Derivatives 101” report functions as a detailed and accessible introduction to the mechanics and relevance of derivative instruments within contemporary digital asset markets. It outlines fundamental tools such as futures, options, and perpetual swaps, offering insights into how these instruments are commonly used for risk mitigation, speculative positioning, and arbitrage strategies.

One of the report’s notable aspects is its side-by-side evaluation of centralized and decentralized perpetual trading environments, covering criteria including market liquidity, slippage, fee structures, execution efficiency, and custody models. Findings indicate that platforms such as Bitget, Binance, and OKX demonstrate strong performance in liquidity depth and institutional service capabilities, while decentralized exchanges (DEXs) like GMX and Hyperliquid are recognized for their transparency and support for user-managed custody.

The report further contextualizes this analysis through the use of illustrative trading scenarios, designed to demonstrate how different platform models align with specific user objectives. A retail participant engaging in smaller-cap digital assets may prioritize features such as simplified interfaces, reduced transaction costs, and integrated fiat access, while users operating within decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems may opt for permissionless platforms that emphasize privacy and composability. For institutions conducting larger volume transactions, centralized exchanges (CEXs) are positioned as more suitable due to their advanced capital efficiency tools, compliance mechanisms, and structured risk management support. These applied examples contribute to the report’s utility as a practical resource for individuals entering the derivatives space.

“The crypto industry has come a long way in terms of legitimacy, but education remains a key barrier,” said Eli Bordun, Partnership Director at Bitcoin.com, in a written statement. “This report breaks down step-by-step how the modern crypto markets function. Derivatives are often seen as tools for professionals — but they’re increasingly relevant for everyday users, DAOs, and even traditional financial players exploring the space. By working with Bitget to produce this report, we aim to demystify these instruments and support safe, informed participation in the market,” he added.

The study outlines several developing trends expected to influence the future landscape of cryptocurrency derivatives. One of the main areas of focus is the increasing role of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), which are being incorporated into derivatives instruments and yield-generation strategies. Another important development is the growth of AI-enhanced trading platforms that are transforming portfolio management, strategy optimization, and risk control for both retail and institutional participants. Additionally, regulatory advancements are gaining momentum, with jurisdictions such as the European Union through MiCA and Singapore via MAS establishing clearer policy frameworks that support structured innovation in the space.

It also addresses the progression of CeDeFi models, where hybrid platforms like Bitget are blending centralized features—such as secure asset custody and user-friendly interfaces—with decentralized capabilities including permissionless access and deeper integration with DeFi protocols.

Through this publication, Bitget and Bitcoin.com underscore their mutual objective of fostering broader market accessibility and education. As derivatives trading increasingly forms the core of digital financial systems, Bitget is presented as not only a major exchange but also a facilitator connecting emerging user segments with the evolving infrastructure of digital asset markets.

