READYgg Announces Its Rebranding To PLAY, Introduces Layer 0 Protocol To Transform Gaming

In Brief READYgg has rebranded as PLAY, marking a shift from its tech-centric origins towards a focus on democratizing Web3 gaming.

Platform integrating Web3 technologies into gaming, READYgg, announced that it has rebranded as PLAY (PLAY). This transition marks a shift from its tech-centric origins towards a focus on democratizing Web3 gaming, aiming to redefine the ways in which games are played, developed, and monetized.

“We’re working on onboarding billions of new users to the blockchain, and this is where PLAY comes in—our gaming ecosystem designed to be inherently consumer-friendly while still serving our foundational clients,” said Christina Macedo, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of PLAY, in a written statement. “With this dual approach, we’re inviting everyone who loves games to explore, engage, and enjoy within a seamless environment. We’re creating lasting value and enjoyment for developers and players alike. We’re making PLAY synonymous with the future of gaming,” she added.

PLAY now serves as a Layer 0 protocol gaming ecosystem, with the PLAY Hub being a key component of its offerings. The ecosystem is designed to facilitate a smooth transition for Web2 users into Web3, providing a range of tools and interfaces to leverage Web3 innovations.

The PLAY Hub, a core element of this ecosystem, incorporates years of development and innovation to serve both business and consumer needs. For developers, it offers advanced SDKs and the PLAY protocol, enabling the deployment of games on-chain and simplifying the integration of Web3 features into existing games. This allows developers to focus on creativity rather than complex technical details. Additionally, the platform provides revenue opportunities through advanced monetization tools, facilitating direct earnings from games while reducing operational challenges. It also offers data analytics, giving developers insights into player behaviors and preferences to improve game design and market strategies.

Furthermore, the PLAY Hub provides several benefits for users, including streamlined methods for earning rewards and establishing ownership of digital assets, which enhance player engagement and satisfaction. It also features the PLAY-ID interface, which replaces traditional cryptocurrency wallets and enables players to find games based on shared interests, gameplay styles, and potential rewards. Additionally, players can create, share, and monetize content within their favorite games, contributing to the expanding creator economy.

PLAY To Conduct Public Token Sale To Advance Ecosystem Development

PLAY seeks to make Web3 games universally accessible by democratizing game access and transforming the gaming experience with Web3 technology. It aims to empower both developers and players through the PLAY Hub, which includes tools such as PLAY-ID, a community-driven marketplace, and the PLAY token.

In the near future, PLAY plans to hold a public token sale for the PLAY token to further develop the ecosystem. This follows a recent token presale in July and is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to improve the financial aspects of Web3 gaming, making PLAY a step towards a more inclusive and engaging future in Web3 gaming.

