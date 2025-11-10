en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
November 10, 2025

Re7 Labs Reports Impact From Stablecoin Protocol Failures, Total Losses Exceed $27M

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: November 10, 2025 at 2:09 am Updated: November 10, 2025 at 2:09 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: November 10, 2025 at 2:09 am

In Brief

Re7 Labs reported exposure to the recent failures of several stablecoin projects and has taken steps to manage risks, mitigate losses, and maintain transparency.

Re7 Labs Reports Impact From Stablecoin Protocol Failures, Total Losses Exceed $27M

Decentralised finance (DeFi) research and risk management division of hedge fund Re7 Capital, Re7 Labs issued a report noting its exposure to the recent failures of several stablecoin projects, including Stream, Elixir, and Stable Labs. The statement indicated that the organisation is actively working to resolve and minimise complications affecting the xUSD Euler Markets, deUSD and sdeUSD markets on the Plume network, as well as the sUSDX and USDX markets on BSC.

Re7 Labs provided a transparent overview of recent developments involving stablecoin projects that affected its operations.

According to the report, in early October, the xUSD token from Stream was integrated into the Labs Earn vault on Plasma. Following fast growth in deposits, Re7 Labs’ review revealed that Stream had borrowed USDT0 from the vault while using its own xUSD token as collateral. After confirming with Stream’s leadership that the position was stable, Re7 Labs monitored the situation. Later that month, as borrowing rates rose sharply, Stream partially repaid its obligations, including $7 million USDC on Worldchain. To limit further exposure, Re7 Labs withdrew funds from the xUSD market and restricted new deposits by setting supply caps to zero.

Elixir contacted Re7 Labs in late October to request an allocation of approximately $6–7 million from the USDT0 vault on Plasma. After the funds were borrowed, utilisation levels across deUSD and sdeUSD markets reached full capacity, prompting Re7 Labs to request repayment. Further analysis revealed links between Elixir’s borrowing activity and Stream, leading Re7 Labs to reduce exposure and reallocate funds away from associated markets. By November 6, all positions involving deUSD and sdeUSD were fully repaid, removing any remaining exposure.

In early November, Re7 Labs identified suspicious movements connected to Stable Labs, whose accounts were transferring sUSDX and USDX holdings to exchange platforms. Despite multiple requests for clarification and repayment, Stable Labs did not respond adequately. Re7 Labs implemented protective actions, including reducing supply caps, adjusting risk parameters, and enabling partial liquidations, though limited liquidity constrained the process. Coordination with Lista DAO later prevented several million dollars in potential bad debt. Re7 Labs then demanded that Stable Labs add liquidity to assist users in unwinding positions, but no response was received.

Re7 Labs Reaffirms Commitment To Transparency And Strategic Action 

Throughout the ongoing situation, Re7 Labs has maintained consistent communication with its contributors, external collaborators, and legal advisors to support efforts aimed at addressing and resolving the issues at hand. The organisation is obtaining comprehensive legal guidance to ensure that every aspect of the matter is carefully evaluated and that a suitable legal and strategic course of action is developed. 

Although Re7 Labs’ role as a curator imposes certain operational boundaries, the organisation continues to actively pursue all viable avenues to mitigate risks and identify effective resolutions in coordination with partners and the broader community. Re7 Labs upholds its commitment to transparency, due diligence, and operational integrity, remaining engaged with all relevant stakeholders and intending to provide regular updates as additional information and progress emerge.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Mid-November Market Recap: Bitcoin Holds $100K, ETH Regains Balance, TON Steps Into Payments

by Alisa Davidson
November 10, 2025

Bitfinex: Bitcoin Retreat Below $100K Reflects Mid-Cycle Consolidation Rather Than Cascading Sell-Off

by Alisa Davidson
November 10, 2025

CoinShares Reports $1.17B Outflows Amid Market Volatility And US Rate-Cut Uncertainty

by Alisa Davidson
November 10, 2025

OKX Introduces Delta Neutral Strategy To Support Advanced Arbitrage And Risk Management For VIP Traders

by Alisa Davidson
November 10, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Mid-November Market Recap: Bitcoin Holds $100K, ETH Regains Balance, TON Steps Into Payments

by Alisa Davidson
November 10, 2025

Bitfinex: Bitcoin Retreat Below $100K Reflects Mid-Cycle Consolidation Rather Than Cascading Sell-Off

by Alisa Davidson
November 10, 2025

CoinShares Reports $1.17B Outflows Amid Market Volatility And US Rate-Cut Uncertainty

by Alisa Davidson
November 10, 2025

OKX Introduces Delta Neutral Strategy To Support Advanced Arbitrage And Risk Management For VIP Traders

by Alisa Davidson
November 10, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Mid-November Market Recap: Bitcoin Holds $100K, ETH Regains Balance, TON Steps Into Payments
Markets News Report Technology
Mid-November Market Recap: Bitcoin Holds $100K, ETH Regains Balance, TON Steps Into Payments
by Alisa Davidson
November 10, 2025
Bitfinex: Bitcoin Retreat Below $100K Reflects Mid-Cycle Consolidation Rather Than Cascading Sell-Off
Markets News Report
Bitfinex: Bitcoin Retreat Below $100K Reflects Mid-Cycle Consolidation Rather Than Cascading Sell-Off
by Alisa Davidson
November 10, 2025
CoinShares Reports $1.17B Outflows Amid Market Volatility And US Rate-Cut Uncertainty
Markets News Report Technology
CoinShares Reports $1.17B Outflows Amid Market Volatility And US Rate-Cut Uncertainty
by Alisa Davidson
November 10, 2025
OKX Introduces Delta Neutral Strategy To Support Advanced Arbitrage And Risk Management For VIP Traders
News Report Technology
OKX Introduces Delta Neutral Strategy To Support Advanced Arbitrage And Risk Management For VIP Traders
by Alisa Davidson
November 10, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.