Rango Exchange Wants to Be the Router of Web3 — Not Just for Assets, But for Messages Too

In Brief Rango Exchange aims to be Web3’s universal router — seamlessly connecting assets and smart contract messages across all blockchains.

When people think of cross-chain swaps, they usually think of moving tokens from one blockchain to another. But at Rango Exchange, that’s only half the story.

For Martin M.A.P, Chief Marketing Officer at Rango, the real value lies in what happens after the swap — especially when users and developers can trigger smart contracts across chains as part of a single, atomic transaction.

“It’s not just about sending assets from Chain A to Chain B,” Martin says. “With Rango, you can also send a message and trigger a smart contract on another chain — in the same workflow.”

That might sound small, but it opens up major use cases: yield farming across chains, lending, or staking — all without the user ever touching multiple dApps or wallets.

The Tech: Routing Across EVM and Non-EVM Chains

One of Rango’s biggest technical differentiators is its ability to route across both EVM and non-EVM chains. That includes the usual suspects — Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon — but also chains like Bitcoin, Solana, Sui, Tron, and other networks.

“We don’t just rely on one standard,” Martin explains. “That’s what makes our routing engine stand out — it’s chain-agnostic. We analyze all the paths across dozens of networks and optimize for the best possible route — not just in fees or slippage, but also reliability and execution speed.”

This makes Rango particularly useful for wallets and apps that want to offer seamless cross-chain capabilities without rebuilding everything from scratch.

From B2C to B2B2C: How Rango Scaled to 1.2M Wallets

In 2024, Rango crossed a major milestone: over 1.2 million unique wallets used the platform, with $4 billion in total transaction volume.

That growth didn’t come from flashy ads — it came from infrastructure strategy.

“We realized early that wallets don’t want to send users away,” Martin says. “So we built Rango to be easy to integrate — and now top-tier wallets use us under the hood to power cross-chain swaps within their apps.”

This B2B2C model, combined with an intuitive B2C UI, allowed Rango to capture both ends of the market — the users who want to swap tokens directly, and the wallets that want to retain those users by offering seamless cross-chain features.

Marketing, both on-chain and off-chain, also played a role, from growth campaigns to real-time integrations with trending networks.

“We watch the market closely. If a new chain is gaining traction for trading or utility, we work to integrate it quickly.”

What’s Next? DAO Governance and the Web3 Migration

Looking forward, Rango is preparing to launch its token and transition toward DAO governance — something Martin believes is critical to long-term sustainability.

“The community drives sentiment in this space,” he says. “We want them to help shape our roadmap. That way, it’s not just us making decisions — it’s everyone building this with us.”

As for the big picture?

“In five years, we want Rango to be the hub for all cross-chain swaps and messages,” Martin says. “When Web2 users start onboarding to Web3 in big numbers, they’re going to need infrastructure that just works. We want to be there, powering that transition from behind the scenes.”

From asset routing to contract messaging, Rango is building the invisible pipes of a multi-chain future — one swap at a time.

