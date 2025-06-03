QuantHive.AI Launches The First Smart Trading DEX Aggregator Focused On Alpha Wallet Analysis

In Brief QuantHive.AI has launched its platform providing real-time AI-driven trading signals derived from the activity of consistently profitable wallets across several major blockchains.

Multi-chain decentralized exchange aggregator, QuantHive.AI announced that it has launched a platform providing real-time AI-driven trading signals derived from the activity of consistently profitable wallets across several major blockchains. The service aims to assist traders by delivering repeatable, data-driven signals rather than focusing on speculative token movements.

The platform operates on multiple networks including Sui Network, Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, BNB Chain, Polygon, and Solana. It generates actionable market insights by monitoring high-confidence trade flows from so-called “Alpha Trader” wallets—on-chain addresses with established profitability records. Using clustering algorithms, QuantHive.

AI identifies statistically large trading patterns and converts raw blockchain data into predictive signals designed for quick response, reliability, and ease of execution.

Central to the platform are its Alpha Trader Flow Signals, powered by proprietary AI models created in partnership with ZarkLabs. These models analyze real-time on-chain activity of Alpha Trader wallets, emphasizing realized profits rather than speculative trading behavior.

Users receive real-time Trade Alerts triggered by notable transactions from Alpha Traders, offering timely insights into potentially profitable market moves. These alerts are customized through Portfolio-Based Notifications, which tailor updates according to the user’s holdings and risk profile. The platform also features Momentum Metrics that track changes in trading volume among Alpha Traders, helping to highlight early signs of shifting market interest or sentiment.

Additionally, the Trader Profitability Index (TPI) delivers a daily measure of buy versus sell activity from Alpha Traders. This index provides a directional view grounded in actual wallet behavior and historical data, rather than short-term price fluctuations. Together, these tools aim to provide traders with actionable and contextually relevant market intelligence.

“We are creating meaningful trade intelligence in real time, giving users a powerful tool instead of relying on trends and unsolicited trading advice,” said Stone Lau, CTO of QuantHive.AI. “Our advantage lies in our ability to detect wallet behavior that’s historically profitable and further enrich it with a robust amount of contextual data. This gives traders an edge rooted in data, not hype,” Stone Lau added.

What’s Next For QuantHive.AI: Introducing Social Sentiment Analysis, Token Risk Ratings, and Enhanced On-Chain Security Insights

QuantHive.AI is working on multiple new features planned for upcoming release. One of these is Social Sentiment Analysis, which will use natural language processing to analyze and incorporate real-time sentiment from platforms such as X, providing traders with extra contextual information.

Additionally, Token Risk Ratings will offer automated evaluations of smart contract code, ownership concentration, and liquidity status to assist users in assessing asset security. The platform will also introduce On-Chain Security Insights, delivering real-time notifications about suspicious wallet activities, smart contract vulnerabilities, and signs of centralization, aimed at improving user awareness through clearer risk transparency.

