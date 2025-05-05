QCP: Strong Institutional Demand For Bitcoin ETFs Continues, While Strategy’s Increased BTC Holdings Reflect Long-Term Optimism

In Brief QCP Capital highlights mixed US economic data, the continued S&P 500 rally, and ongoing institutional demand for Bitcoin ETFs influencing the crypto market.

Singapore-based cryptocurrency trading firm QCP Capital, provided an overview of the latest developments in the cryptocurrency market, highlighting that Friday’s macroeconomic data painted a mixed picture of the US economy. Nonfarm payrolls rose by 177,000, surpassing the expected 133,000, while the unemployment rate remained stable at 4.2%. However, economists cautioned that the full economic consequences of the newly implemented tariffs have not yet been fully realized.

Market reactions were characterized by cautious optimism, as resilient data and expectations of a potential easing of trade tensions contributed to a continuation of the S&P 500’s rally, which extended to 10 consecutive sessions, reversing the previous selloff observed after Liberation Day.

As the earnings season comes to a close, the focus is shifting back to the two key macroeconomic factors: US–China trade talks and Federal Reserve policy.

US equity futures declined after President Donald Trump stated that he had no plans to engage with China’s leadership this week. However, he suggested that trade deals with other unidentified partners could be forthcoming, which kept markets in a state of uncertainty.

The Federal Reserve is widely anticipated to maintain current interest rates during its upcoming policy meeting. Despite inflationary pressures easing, as indicated by the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data, the impact of rising import tariffs may potentially lead to renewed price instability. The central question remains whether the Federal Reserve will continue to resist political pressure from Donald Trump to lower rates or adjust its policy stance.

Additionally, despite reporting a first-quarter loss, Strategy has raised its capital target to $84 billion, doubling the previous goal. The loss, attributed to the adoption of new mark-to-market accounting rules for digital assets, emphasizes the company’s ongoing commitment to its long-term Bitcoin strategy.

Meanwhile, consistent inflows into spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) indicate strong institutional demand, further solidifying Bitcoin’s growing importance in diversified investment portfolios.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is priced at $94,562, reflecting a 1.05% decrease over the past 24 hours. During this period, it reached a high of $95,755 and a low of $93,612. The current market capitalization of Bitcoin is $1.87 trillion, showing a 1.08% decline over the same timeframe.

In comparison, the global cryptocurrency market capitalization stands at $2.95 trillion, experiencing a 0.54% drop over the last 24 hours. The total trading volume in the cryptocurrency market for the past 24 hours is $56.36 billion, marking an 11.94% increase.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs reported $1.81 billion in net inflows last week, extending a streak of three consecutive weeks with positive inflows, based on data from SoSoValue. The previous week saw inflows totaling $3.06 billion.

